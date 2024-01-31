Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 31/01/2024

Kylie Minogue To Receive Icon Award At Billboards 2024 Women In Music Awards

Kylie Minogue To Receive Icon Award At Billboards 2024 Women In Music Awards
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG recording artist Kylie Minogue is due to be presented with Billboard's Icon Award at the 2024 Women in Music Awards, Wednesday, March 6, at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in California.

Minogue, who received the news just hours following her first BRIT award nomination in 13 years, took to social media to say: "Today just gets better and better! What an absolute honor to be awarded Billboard's Women in Music 2024 Icon Award."

Mingoues first hit the Billboard charts in 1988 with a cover version of Little Eva's 'The Loco-Motion'. In 2002, Mingogue would return to the charts with her smash-hit 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' which reached number seven on the Hot 100, as well as her album Fever reaching number three on the Billboard 200.

Commenting on the upcoming Women in Music Awards Billboard's editorial director, Hannah Karp, said: "We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams".

Minogue recently kicked off her Las Vegas residency in November following the success of her 2023 Tension album. The UK Number One album featured the dance-floor smash 'Padam Padam', which is nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording.






