Multi-Grammy Award Winner Gary Clark Jr. Announces North American Tour

Countless collaborations have been recorded with Stevie Wonder, Andra Day, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters, Nas, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, Gustavo Santaolalla, Booker T. Jones, and many more. To date, Clark has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and won four. Clark has just completed his fourth and most compelling body of work to date, titled JPEG RAW, set for release in March 2024 via Warner Records. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time Grammy Award winning artist Gary Clark Jr. announces his upcoming North American tour in support of the hotly anticipated new album JPEG RAW. The news arrives shortly after Clark released a 4-track sampler of new songs - including "Maktub," "JPEG RAW," " This Is Who We Are " and "Hyperwave."Artist presale tickets for the tour will be available on January 31 at 10am local time, with the general on-sale to follow on February 2 at 10am local time.On February 16, Clark and his band will debut the first public performance of "Maktub," live on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Tune into NBC stations at 11:35 PM ET/PT and 10:35 PM CT.Kicking off at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, TX on May 8, the tour will continue with shows in Chicago, Boston, and New York City before concluding with his set at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival in Manchester, TN on June 14.This new body of work signals a brave new world for Clark's ever-expanding creative palette. The new music is dense and adventurous with a more cohesive synthesis of his eclectic musical universe. His samples, Thelonious Monk and Sonny Boy Williamson, decorate flourishes of African, World Music, and even Jazz while merging with rock, R&B, hip-hop and blues; familiar areas he has ventured before, this time with more unity forging a fresh new style.Clark's lyrics are pointed, deeply personal, outspoken and socially conscious with occasional forays into rap and spoken word from Clark himself. The sonics are immersive, verging on modern groove-oriented psychedelia with hip-hop driven beats in verses giving way to anthemic choruses, rich with power-chording and wide fuzz riffage.JPEG RAW is Clark's first album since 2019's critically lauded This Land, which became his third consecutive top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and garnered three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance (" This Land ") and Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land). Clark's first Grammy win was awarded in 2014 for Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Please Come Home").Since its release, the singer-songwriter has toured extensively and stretched his wings as an actor, playing American blues legend Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which received eight Academy Award nominations. Clark also served as the official Music Director for Jon Stewart's acceptance of the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. In addition to programming the event, he delivered a powerful tribute on stage, which aired on PBS nationwide.Now, as Clark prepares to hit the road and introduce fans to JPEG RAW, a new era begins for the acclaimed performer—one with ever-expanding horizons, and music that needs to be heard live and in person.Upcoming Gark Clark Jr. Tour Dates:May 8 — Fort Worth, TX — Will Rogers AuditoriumMay 9 — Dallas, TX — Majestic TheatreMay 11 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand TheaterMay 13 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre *May 15 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland TheatreMay 16 — St. Louis, MO — The FactoryMay 18 — Indianapolis, IN — I Made Rock'n'Roll Festival *May 20 — Chicago, IL — The Salt ShedMay 21 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore DetroitMay 22 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville PalaceMay 24 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs PavilionMay 25 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Mainstage TheaterMay 26 — Toronto, ON — HistoryMay 30 — Portland, ME — Merrill AuditoriumJune 1 — Albany, NY — Palace TheatreJune 2 — New Haven, CT — Shubert TheaterJune 4 — LaFayette, NY — Beak & Skiff Apple OrchardsJune 6 — Deerfield, MA — Treehouse Brewing CompanyJune 7 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at FenwayJune 8 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met PhiladelphiaJune 9 — Washington, D.C. — Wolf TrapJune 11 — New York, NY — Radio City Music HallJune 13 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat AmphitheaterJune 14 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival *Aug 21 — Los Angeles, CA — Venue TBD ^* On sale now^ On-sale date TBDClark achieved global impact following his first Grammy Award in 2014, winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track "Please Come Home" from his Warner Records debut album Blak And Blu, and seemingly never left the road. 2015's The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim wrought hard-won international acclaim as a critical force to be reckoned with.Throughout 2019, Clark ascended to greater heights with the release of This Land - his third full-length studio album which bowed at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking his third consecutive Top 10 debut. The album and single of the same name attracted acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and more.He has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, CBS News Sunday, CBS This Morning, The Today Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Howard Stern Show, WTF with Marc Maron, and more.Clark's domestic tours became instant sell-outs and his international profile found him topping bills at legendary festivals around the world and venues including the Hollywood Bowl, along with multiple appearances in stadiums supporting and sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones. Most recently, Clark won three more Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "This Land," and Best Contemporary Blues Album for This Land. Clark also performed his award-winning single " This Land " backed by The Roots at the 2020 Grammy Award ceremony and released their version of the track.Countless collaborations have been recorded with Stevie Wonder, Andra Day, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters, Nas, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, Gustavo Santaolalla, Booker T. Jones, and many more. To date, Clark has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and won four. Clark has just completed his fourth and most compelling body of work to date, titled JPEG RAW, set for release in March 2024 via Warner Records.



