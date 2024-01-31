Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-headline Las Vegas Residency





Longtime friends Toni and Cedric will co-headline bringing together their respective worlds live on stage. Fans can expect timeless hits from Toni's vast discography, amplified by her mesmerizing voice, coupled with the kind of brilliant hilarity only a legend like Cedric can provide. Throughout the show, the two icons will captivate the crowd through music, jokes and storytelling - creating the ideal feel-good evening.



Powered by their harmonious chemistry, the dynamic duo shines like never before, proving that love and laughter will forever be all we need. "Comedy and song have been at the heart of the human communal experience since the beginning of time, and we are thrilled to join on stage to bring that experience to the Cosmopolitan. We could all use a little more love and laughter in our lives," said Cedric the Entertainer and Toni Braxton.



'Love & Laughter,' starring



Performance Dates: (all shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.)

Saturday, April 27

Friday, May 10

Sunday, May 12

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13







As a solo artist, she's logged an estimable number of career-defining moments. Between 1996 and 2010, she released six solo albums (Secrets, The Heat, Snowflakes, More Than a Woman, Libra and Pulse) and charted a string of hits (including "You Mean the World to Me," "You're Makin' Me High" and "I Love Me Some Him"/ "I Don't Want To") before teaming with



The unstoppable baritone vocalist then roared back in 2018 with Sex & Cigarettes—and simultaneously kicked off her silver anniversary in music.Braxton has left her imprint on other notable ventures, in April 2023, she signed an all-encompassing production deal with the Lifetime and A+E network.



The pact extends Braxton's long-running association with Lifetime. She previously starred in three TV films for the network: 2013's Twist of Faith, 2016's Toni Braxton: Unbreak My



Over the course of a career spanning 30 years, actor/comedian Cedric "The Entertainer" has solidified his status as one of the world's premier performers on the stage, in film and on television. Currently starring in and executive producing the CBS Television hit comedy "The Neighborhood," now entering its sixth season. His noteworthy television credits have landed him multiple NAACP Image Awards and an AFTRA Award of Excellence.

Cedric's versatile film work spans genres: highlighted by his memorable performances in the hit "Barbershop" franchise, starring in and producing "Johnson Family Vacation," the drama "First Reformed," and "The Original

