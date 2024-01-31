Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 31/01/2024

Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On Veeps

Hot Songs Around The World

Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
371 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
173 entries in 25 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
352 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
186 entries in 15 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
180 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
440 entries in 27 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
233 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
360 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
228 entries in 17 charts
Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On Veeps
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated contemporary soul group Black Pumas is set to deliver an electrifying live performance from The Wiltern on Friday, February 9, 2024.
Part of their Chronicles of a Diamond tour, the show will air live on Veeps, allowing fans worldwide to be a part of the magic. The in-person show at The Wiltern is sold out so the Veeps livestream provides an exclusive opportunity for fans without tickets to experience it. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, otherwise tickets to the show are on sale for $14.99.

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Black Pumas set the music world on fire with their debut album, which garnered three Grammy nominations in 2020. Ever since then, they have been a force in redefining soul music. With their massively anticipated sophomore album Chronicles of a Diamond released in October 2023, Black Pumas continue to ride the wave of acclaim. The record solidified their status in the music industry, earning them their seventh Grammy nomination overall, with this year's nomination for Best Rock Performance for their song "More Than a Love Song."

The Black Pumas' Chronicles of a Diamond tour, which kicked off in late January 2024, has captivated audiences with its vibrant energy and signature blend of psychedelic soul and rock. Fans tuning in to the Veeps livestream can expect a knockout show from a band that's always been known to go large onstage.

Black Pumas: Live at The Wiltern will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy individual show tickets for $14.99 on veeps.com. The show will air LIVE on Veeps on February 9, 2024 at approximately 9 p.m. PT. The stream will be available exclusively on Veeps for 12 months of unlimited viewing after the air date for All Access subscribers, with a 7-day rewatch period included with ticket purchases.

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon.
Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087290 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043447017669678 secs