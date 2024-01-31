Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Becky Hill's New Album 'Believe Me Now?' Set For May Release

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off earning her third consecutive BRIT Award nomination for Best Dance Act (after wins in 2022 and 2023), Becky Hill announces a May 31 release date for her new album, Believe Me Now?

The album sees her digging even deeper into her life-long passion for underground dance music and club culture - and cementing her status as one of dance music's most influential voices and the genre's leading boundary-breaking female artist. Believe Me Now? is Hill's first full-length release for Astralwerks and the follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 debut, Only Honest on the Weekend.

The new album includes the #1 U.S. airplay hit "Side Effects" (with Lewis Thompson), "Disconnect" (with Chase & Status) and her new single "Never Be Alone" (ft. Sonny Fodera). Hill, who has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams and charted six #1 hits at U.S. dance radio, collaborated on the album with an array of top tier and next wave producers including PARISI, Mark Ralph, Toddla T, Maur, Solardo, MJ Cole, Jax Jones and Franky Wah.

Becky Hill says, "This album has been a joy to make! it's come at a point in my life where I'm leaving my turbulent twenties behind me and entering my thirties as a more confident, knowledgeable and self-assured woman and this album really reflects that. I wanted this body of work to be deep rooted in dance music but have my story telling songwriting flowing throughout, describing tales of loneliness, togetherness, love and betrayal. I can't wait to share it with the world."

Whether she's drawing on influences from the worlds of drum 'n' bass, anthemic house, techno or atmospheric trance, Hill's flair for blending the heart of such genres with her soaring powerhouse vocal has produced an album that's rich with credibility and personal integrity, yet with immense global appeal.

We Rave You said, "'Never Be Alone' is a powerful anthem of hope and resilience." EDM Maniac hailed it as "an absolute club and festival banger." Billboard praised "Side Effects" as a "wondrous dance song…her voice is pristinely attuned to this type of kinetic energy."

Hill's 2023 U.S. tour was completely sold out and she also performed at numerous U.S. festivals, including Austin City Limits and CRSSD. She recently announced a huge UK and Ireland arena headline tour and numerous festival dates. Currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand, she will embark on her debut headline tour of mainland Europe in April. See below for remaining tickets and a list of all scheduled international dates.

Described by David Guetta as "one of the very rare queens of dance of music," Hill's chart-smashing songs include "Run" with Galantis, "Crazy What Love Can Do" with David Guetta and Ella Henderson, "History" with Joel Corry and "Nothing Really Matters" with Tiësto. "Remember," a collaboration with David Guetta from her debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend, is certified Gold in the U.S.

She recently launched the second series of her critically acclaimed podcast, "The Art of Rave" with the iconic Fatboy Slim. The initial series featured influential names such as Roni Size, Fabio & Grooverider, Sister Bliss, Andy C and Pete Tong.

Becky Hill - UK & Ireland Tour Dates:

JUNE
8th - Manchester, Parklife (headline)
13th - Cheshire, Delamere Forest
14th - Cork, Musgrave Park
15th - Belfast, Belsonic

JULY
12th - Derby, Summer Sessions

AUGUST
7th-11th - Newquay, Boardmasters
9th - Newmarket, Racecourse
16th - Durham, Hardwick Festival
18th - Edinburgh, Summer Sessions
23rd - Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (headline)
24th - Cardiff, The Bay Series
25th - Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
29th - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
30th - Sheffield, Rock 'n' Roll Circus
31st - Margate, Dreamland

OCTOBER
12th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
13th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
15th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
16th - Leeds, First Direct Arena
18th - Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)
19th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
20th - Manchester, AO Arena
22nd - Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
24th - London, OVO Arena Wembley






