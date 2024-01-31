Texas Music Legends Hall of Fame To Induct International Songwriter/Artist AI Staehely

Music Music



Al Staehely is the only person on the planet who has played both Carnegie Hall and provided legal services for Stevie Ray Vaughan. Soon after graduating UT law school and being admitted to the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Ernalee Duffy Executive Director Texas Songwriters Association International announced that Texas born and bred songwriter/artist Al Staehely will be inducted into the association's Texas Legends Hall of Fame on February 7th. Ms. Duffy shared, "The Texas Legends Hall of Fame, which is under the banner of the Texas Songwriters Association International, (TSAI) was created to recognize and honor the music industry professionals that help shape and make the Texas music community the fertile unique landscape that it is. The Hall of Fame is a community chosen by its peers. The alumni do the nominating and voting to decide who will be invited to be inducted each year. The members that have been previously inducted are a talented group of professionals, each one of which has made a unique and influential contribution to the Texas music community. Among this year's inductees is Al Staehely a true native Texan whose original songs are heard around the world. Plus many have been recorded by successful artists in their own right and went on to top the charts. We welcome Al into the fold and look forward to seeing everyone at this year's event in Austin on February 7th which is 100% absolutely free to attend." Soon after graduating UT law school and being admitted to the Texas Bar, this third generation Austinite pushed the pause button on a law career, arrived in Los Angeles in 1971 and was asked to join Spirit as the band's new lead vocalist, bass player, and chief songwriter. After Brother John came aboard taking over lead guitar duties from Randy California, Spirit recorded the album, Feedback, released in the spring of 1972. Critic Joe Viglione defined the band's new sound "a phenomenal reinvention of Spirit." When Spirit splintered, Al and John released the album Sta-Hay-Lee on Epic Records in 1973. In 1982, Polydor released Al's first solo album in Europe, later to be released in the U.S. by Austin's Steady Boy Records. An EP and two other albums followed - most recently, "Somewhere in West Texas" recorded in Marfa with Fran Christina, Scrappy Jud Newcomb and Chris Maresh. In addition to writing most of the songs for " Feedback ", the Staehely Brothers and his solo projects, Al's songs have been recorded by Marty Balin, Bobbie Gentry, Patti Dahlstrom, Keith Moon and others. Al has toured and/or recorded with Chris Hillman, Keith Moon, Tommy James, Papa John Creach, Jackie Lomax, Hot Tuna, Patti Dahlstrom, John Cipollina and Nick Gravenites. As an entertainment attorney for over 40 years Al has represented artists, authors, songwriters, record companies, publishing companies, photographers and production companies.




