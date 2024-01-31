Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 31/01/2024

Grammy Award-Winning Country Star Jeannie Seely To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At Source Hall Of Fame Awards 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
285 entries in 11 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
350 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
178 entries in 15 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
422 entries in 27 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
159 entries in 25 charts
Water
Tyla
223 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
359 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
350 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
223 entries in 17 charts
Grammy Award-Winning Country Star Jeannie Seely To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At Source Hall Of Fame Awards 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy award-winning Country Star Jeannie Seely will be honored with the esteemed "Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award" at the SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards in recognition of her numerous career achievements and significant contributions in the music industry. Seely joins an elite group of Lifetime Achievement Award recipients including Jo Walker-Meador (2004), Brenda Lee (2006) and Frances Preston (2010). The annual awards ceremony will be presented by Springer Mountain Farms and is set for August 27, 2024 at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

"SOURCE is incredibly thankful for Jeannie's dedication to and support of this organization through the years," said SOURCE President Kari Barnhart. "Jeannie's dedication to her music, work as a radio host, long-time membership of the Grand Ole Opry, and willingness to mentor and guide emerging female artists speaks to who she is. She deserves to be celebrated and honored with the Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award."

Co-host of the prestigious SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards since 2006, Seely has spearheaded significant efforts to support and enhance women's roles in the music industry throughout her decades-long career.

Invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry early in her career, Jeannie today holds the distinction of having more Opry performances than any other artist. Only the third female in country music history to receive a Grammy award and the first female to regularly host Opry segments, Seely's many awards and accolades demonstrate the impact she has had in the music industry. Those awards include the CMA's Joe Talbot Award, a star in the Music City Walk of Fame, and BMI hit-songwriter awards. She is also a producer, author, actress, and host - including her own weekly show on SiriusXM.

In addition, Seely has been a longtime advocate for artists' benefits and rights, serving on the Board of Directors for SAG-AFTRA and the Opry Trust Fund. The only female to receive an honorary Nashville Musicians Union lifetime membership, Seely also received Lincoln Memorial University's most prestigious recognition - an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

In 2003, the annual SOURCE Awards were established by founder Kay Smith to honor and pay respect to the Women Behind The Music who helped shape and build upon Nashville's entertainment industry.

The SOURCE Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2004. With permission, the award was named in honor of Jo Walker-Meador. The candidates for this award, in addition to meeting the criteria for a SOURCE Award, must have, not only, contributed to the Nashville entertainment industry, but have made significant contributions outside of Nashville and Internationally which brings or brought attention to the Nashville entertainment industry.

Founded in 1991 by Shelia Shipley Biddy, Judy Harris and Pat Rolfe, SOURCE is the longest running organization for females in the music industry in Nashville, and is dedicated to fostering relationships and opportunities for its members through continuous education, networking, and community service initiatives.

SOURCE is a nonprofit organization supporting an exclusive community of accomplished women professionals who work in all facets of Nashville's entertainment industry. For more information, please visit SOURCENashville.org.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0110891 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0057072639465332 secs