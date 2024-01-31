Grammy Award-Winning Country Star Jeannie Seely To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At Source Hall Of Fame Awards 2024





SOURCE is a nonprofit organization supporting an exclusive community of accomplished women professionals who work in all facets of Nashville's entertainment industry. For more information, please visit SOURCENashville.org. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy award-winning Country Star Jeannie Seely will be honored with the esteemed "Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award" at the SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards in recognition of her numerous career achievements and significant contributions in the music industry. Seely joins an elite group of Lifetime Achievement Award recipients including Jo Walker-Meador (2004), Brenda Lee (2006) and Frances Preston (2010). The annual awards ceremony will be presented by Springer Mountain Farms and is set for August 27, 2024 at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville."SOURCE is incredibly thankful for Jeannie's dedication to and support of this organization through the years," said SOURCE President Kari Barnhart. "Jeannie's dedication to her music, work as a radio host, long-time membership of the Grand Ole Opry, and willingness to mentor and guide emerging female artists speaks to who she is. She deserves to be celebrated and honored with the Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award."Co-host of the prestigious SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards since 2006, Seely has spearheaded significant efforts to support and enhance women's roles in the music industry throughout her decades-long career.Invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry early in her career, Jeannie today holds the distinction of having more Opry performances than any other artist. Only the third female in country music history to receive a Grammy award and the first female to regularly host Opry segments, Seely's many awards and accolades demonstrate the impact she has had in the music industry. Those awards include the CMA's Joe Talbot Award, a star in the Music City Walk of Fame, and BMI hit-songwriter awards. She is also a producer, author, actress, and host - including her own weekly show on SiriusXM.In addition, Seely has been a longtime advocate for artists' benefits and rights, serving on the Board of Directors for SAG-AFTRA and the Opry Trust Fund. The only female to receive an honorary Nashville Musicians Union lifetime membership, Seely also received Lincoln Memorial University's most prestigious recognition - an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.In 2003, the annual SOURCE Awards were established by founder Kay Smith to honor and pay respect to the Women Behind The Music who helped shape and build upon Nashville's entertainment industry.The SOURCE Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2004. With permission, the award was named in honor of Jo Walker-Meador. The candidates for this award, in addition to meeting the criteria for a SOURCE Award, must have, not only, contributed to the Nashville entertainment industry, but have made significant contributions outside of Nashville and Internationally which brings or brought attention to the Nashville entertainment industry.Founded in 1991 by Shelia Shipley Biddy, Judy Harris and Pat Rolfe, SOURCE is the longest running organization for females in the music industry in Nashville, and is dedicated to fostering relationships and opportunities for its members through continuous education, networking, and community service initiatives.SOURCE is a nonprofit organization supporting an exclusive community of accomplished women professionals who work in all facets of Nashville's entertainment industry. For more information, please visit SOURCENashville.org.



