One Of Ireland's Finest Songwriters, Davie Furey To Tour Ireland In 2024 With Brand New Album

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcu9Y_Gr7wGQ7Gk9GRfQbbg/videos New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of Ireland's most beloved and respected musicians and songwriters, Davie Furey, is to embark on his first headline tour of Ireland in 5 years. After a busy 2023, which included touring with the legendary Paul Brady, Davie is set to release a brand new album of 9 original compositions titled Glimpses of the Truth, which will be released March 22nd 2024. He is set to play 12 dates around Ireland starting in Wexford Arts Theatre April 5th, 2024. The line-up, along with Davie, includes two of Irelands' best musicians - Stuart Gray and Steve Milne.Building upon the huge success of his previous albums, Easy Come, Easy Go and Haunted Streets which drew plaudits from celebrity fans such as Jeremy Irons and musicians such as Donovan and Christy Moore, Glimpses of the Truth sees Davie Furey at the peak of his storytelling powers, writing from the heart and connecting with music fans around the world.Of the 9 new tracks on the album, Stargazer, Downtown Parade and History have all reached number one as singles on the Irish Singer-Songwriter and Rock download charts. These singles have also been listed as being PlayIrish song of the week on many radio stations. Davie has also been recognised in recent times by The Hot Press Awards, nominated as best Irish Folk Artist and The Pure M Awards, nominated three years in a row for Best Newcomer, Best Male Artist and Best Irish Solo Act.The emotive power of Davie's lyrics and his stellar cast of musicians' shines through each of the tracks on Glimpses of the Truth. From the powerful and uplifting History to the emotional sucker punch of Heaven Can Wait and the anthemic Stargazer, they show Davie Furey as an artist who has a poetic gift for storytelling and a skill for melody which puts him at the very top of his game.Davie Furey - Glimpses of the Truth 2024 Irish Tour:Friday April 5th Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford Town Co. WexfordSaturday April 6th Athy Arts Centre, Athy, Co. KildareFriday April 19th Sunflower Pub, BelfastSaturday April 20th Balor Arts Theatre, Ballybofey, Co. DonegalSunday April 21st Whelans, Wexford St., Dublin CityFriday April 26th Fore Abbey Coffee Shop, Castlepollard, Co. WestmeathSaturday April 27th Glór Theatre, Ennis, Co. ClareSaturday May 4th J.J. Devines' Banshees of Inisherin Pub, Kilkerrin, Co. Galway Thursday May 9th Myo Café, 34 Pope's Quay, Cork CityFriday May 10th St. Johns Theatre, Listowel, Co. KerryFriday May 17th Bank Lane, Waterford CitySaturday May 18th The BookMarket, Kells, Co. MeathResponse for Fureys' previous work:"I LOVE this album from Davie" - Jeremy Irons"Congratulations Davie on a lovely album .......a fine, fine record" - Christy Moore"An excellent piece of work from Davie" - Donovan"An excellently produced album with very dramatic songs. Definitely one to watch out for!" - Phil Coulter"Loved this album. Davie has a very unique voice and will gather a large following very quickly" - Jimmy McCarthy"Davie sings from the heart and has the voice of a poet" - Luka Bloom"Haunted Streets includes fun jangly acoustic guitar strums across the record while also dipping into melancholic moments as well as clever lyricism" - Rolling Stone Magazine"Stunning!! Fureys' lyrics prove to be more powerful than ever" - HotPress"Haunted Streets is an excellent album from a singer/songwriter who is clearly going places. The songs are melodic and mature, and Davie's songwriting is versatile and insightful. Indeed, it's worth mentioning here that Davie's vocals are an outstanding feature throughout the album. He doesn't attempt to conceal his wonderful Irish accent." - ATTHEBARRIERWebsite: www.daviefurey.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/daviefureymusic1/Twitter: https://twitter.com/daviefurey?lang=enInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/daviefureymusic/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0pJVfAuuVnqtwbSbwGPFwe?si=SHLtpXxfTd-XYVje1BdryAYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcu9Y_Gr7wGQ7Gk9GRfQbbg/videos



