Megan Thee Stallion Announces "Hot Girl Summer Tour" And Confirms New Album!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her "Hot Girl Summer Tour" is expected to kick off in the coming months on "Good Morning America.""We're having the tour this year. The 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' is going to be [in] 2024, summertime," Megan revealed. This will be the rapper's first solo trek in several years, coinciding with her new LP release. She added, "I feel like I've never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since, like, 2019. So, this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."Megan performed for the first time since Tory Lanez's sentencing in August 2023. She gave fans an exciting show at the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco, California. In September of that year, Beyoncé brought her out during the Houston stop of the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR." There, the pair did a live rendition of "Savage (Remix)."Elsewhere in her conversation with "GMA," Megan discussed her return after being shot in the foot by Lanez in 2020. She said, "It was really rough because, for the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me. I just wasn't in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me, and it just all felt like, 'I'm tired of this. I'm tired of fighting.' But I had to tell myself, 'You know what? I don't want to give up.'"Meanwhile, her feud with Nicki Minaj was highlighted in their respective singles, "Hiss" and "Big Foot." In the former, Megan appeared to take a dig at the Trinidadian rapper's husband, Kenneth Petty. She spat, "These h**s don't be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan's Law."Minaj responded in "Big Foot" with, "Bad b**ch, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot, the b**ch fell off, I said get up on your good foot." Megan has yet to respond directly to the diss track.



