News
Movies and TV 01/02/2024

Kiss The Future - The Critically Acclaimed Documentary About A Creative Community Amid The Siege Of Sarajevo Features Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Christiane Amanpour & Bill Clinton
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and FIFTH SEASON have reached a deal to release KISS THE FUTURE, a critically acclaimed documentary, that World Premiered at Berlinale and opened The Tribeca Film Festival in 2023, directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain, produced by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Sarah Anthony, which will debut at select U.S. AMC locations beginning Friday, February 23, for a full theatrical run. The doc features Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Christiane Amanpour and Bill Clinton.

KISS THE FUTURE, directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain, story by Bill Carter and Cicin-Sain, screenplay by Carter, based on his memoir: "Fools Rush In," is the story of defiance amid the 1990s siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War. The film focuses on a vibrant underground community who used music and art to effect change and garner global attention by ultimately inspiring an American aid worker to reach out to the world's biggest band U2 to help raise awareness of the devastating conflict. KISS THE FUTURE follows the band's promise to perform a post-war concert that saw U2 play to over 45,000 local fans in a liberated city, a show that lives on as a joyous collective memory for the people of Sarajevo.

"Even in the darkest times, the people of Sarajevo were able to find purpose through playing music, making art and helping others. They did not just survive, they thrived," said Director, Nenad Cicin-Sain.

"The powerful message of peace is as relevant and important today as it was in September 1997 when Bill Carter and Sarajevan community leaders brought U2 to post-war Sarajevo," said Matt Damon. "Artists Equity is proud to bring Nenad's wonderful, life-affirming film to theater audiences across the United States."

On Wednesday, February 21st at 7pm local, select AMC Theatres across the country will host an exclusive early screening. "KISS THE FUTURE: A Dolby Special Event" will include an introduction from producers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, plus a pre-recorded post-film discussion hosted by Matt Carey (Deadline) featuring director Nenad Cicin-Sain, Vesna Andree Zaimovic and Bill Carter - in conversation with U2's The Edge and Adam Clayton - about their personal experiences as part of the extraordinary Sarajevan creative community whose commitment to art and life and the City of Sarajevo was, and continues to be, an inspiration to so many. Tickets to this special event, presented in Dolby Cinema, are on sale now at amctheatres.com or on the AMC Theatres mobile app.

"AMC Theatres has a long-standing commitment to bring powerful and personal stories to the big screen with our AMC Artisan Films program," said Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer for AMC Theatres. "We are excited to support Director, Nenad Cicin-Sain, Artists Equity, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in sharing this inspiring film."

FIFTH SEASON is handling global distribution on the title, in addition to making the domestic theatrical distribution deal with AMC. KISS THE FUTURE was financed and produced by FIFTH SEASON and is a FIFTH SEASON, Artists Equity, and an In Cahoots Production. WME co-represented the domestic rights with FIFTH SEASON.

Tickets to the special event on February 21 are on sale now. For showtimes beginning February 23, tickets go on sale February 8. Guests can find showtimes and purchase tickets at amctheatres.com or on the AMC Theatres mobile app.






