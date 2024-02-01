Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, Oprah Winfrey, And Other Surprise Guests To Present At The 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
285 entries in 11 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
350 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
178 entries in 15 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
422 entries in 27 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
159 entries in 25 charts
Water
Tyla
223 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
359 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
350 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
223 entries in 17 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Presenters have been added to the lineup for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards and taking the stage will be Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, and Oprah Winfrey. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA, and U2. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMY Awards content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.
*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand in the United States. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs in the U.S. only.






