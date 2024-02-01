Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 01/02/2024

OneRepublic To Play Grand Opening Of Sunset Amphitheater In Colorado Springs On August 9, 2024

OneRepublic To Play Grand Opening Of Sunset Amphitheater In Colorado Springs On August 9, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Notes Live, the rapidly growing music venue and hospitality company based in Colorado Springs, is proud to announce the Springs' own OneRepublic as the headliner for the Sunset Amphitheater's Grand Opening on Friday, August 9th. Booked exclusively in partnership with leading concert promoter AEG Presents, the ultra-deluxe Sunset will boast an 8,000-person capacity with clear views from every seat in the house. With gourmet dining/drink options, crystal-clear sound, and other premium touches, the $90,000,000 entertainment campus will showcase Notes Live CEO JW Roth's vision for what best-in-class live music and nightlife can be. The Sunset won't just be a venue - it'll be an experience.

OneRepublic is a Grammy-nominated American pop-rock band formed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2002. The lineup currently consists of Ryan Tedder (lead vocals, piano), Zach Filkins (lead guitar, viola), Drew Brown (rhythm guitar), Brent Kutzle (bass, cello), Eddie Fisher (drums), and Brian Willett (keyboards, percussion, violin). OneRepublic are among the most successful pop-rock bands of the 21st century. The group is led by Ryan Tedder, an in-demand songwriter and producer whose credits include Beyoncé, Adele, and Paul McCartney.

Fair AXS Pre-sale registration for the highly anticipated Grand Opening is now open with general on-sale to follow on Saturday, February 10th, 2024. Stay tuned for more to come on the Sunset's full summer '24 debut season. Visit www.sunsetamphitheater.live to view more information on the venue and how to grab your tickets.

The band's Sunset Amphitheater performance is their first-announced North American tour date of 2024 and will follow shows in Macau, Bahrain, and India earlier in the year.

JW Roth said "There's never been a music venue of this magnitude, or this quality, on Earth, and I can't express how excited I am to show the public everything the Notes Live team has been putting their blood, sweat, and tears into for so long. Let's go, baby!"

"In collaboration with Notes Live, we look forward to bringing a wide array of world-class artists to Colorado Springs and it's surrounding communities. Sunset Amphitheater will be the perfect outdoor venue to host these events," Brent Fedrizzi, Co-President and COO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains says of the partnership.

The crown jewel of the Notes Live empire - which is building several other premium entertainment campuses nationwide - the Sunset's other features include a top-of-the-line audio-visual system, a self-draining grass berm, and over 90 luxury fire pit suites, which all sold out two years in advance of its opening.

More information on Notes Live's fully-loaded entertainment campus in Colorado Springs, which already includes the Boot Barn Hall music venue, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, and Notes Live Music and Social Bar, and more info on Notes Live overall, is below.






