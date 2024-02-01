Antwerp, Belgium Shoegazers Newmoon Release New Single + Video "Crazing" Off Upcoming Album: "Temporary Light", Out March 2024 2



With two acclaimed albums and a 7" EP already under their belt, the band continues to create a world where shoegaze, post punk and alternative rock meet.



The band's upcoming album "Temporary Light," (out March 22, 2024 via PIAS Recordings (EU) and Quiet Panic (US), marks the next step in their musical evolution, showcasing their growth as a band and their dedication to creating transformative music.



Of the new single "Crazing," vocalist Bert Cannaerts says, I really like this track because it's so chaotic and melodic at the same time. The heavy, fuzzed out tremolo guitars in the background fit so well with the melodic character of the song. When we finished "Crazing" we were all kind of stunned because it didn't feel like a song that we wrote.

Stream "Crazing": https://newmoon.ffm.to/crazing

Stream on Youtube: https://youtu.be/Trfgm3xaZJQ

Pre-order the new album on vinyl: https://deathwishinc.com/products/newmoon-temporary-light



Brace yourselves for an enchanting musical journey as Newmoon, the acclaimed shoegaze band from Antwerp, Belgium, unveils the first single ("Fading Phase") off their third studio album "Temporary Light." The brand-new release promises to mesmerize fans and captivate new listeners.



"Temporary Light" weaves a sonic tapestry that harks back to the band's roots, yet retains a fresh approach that keeps their music alluring. Blending airy vocals with lush guitars, Newmoon creates an immersive sound that sweeps listeners off their feet into a striking world that feels distant yet familiar at the same time.



Joined by new drummer, Conor Dawson, "Temporary Light'' marks an exciting chapter in Newmoon's evolution. The band's signature feel for grand yet delicate melodies are enriched by Dawson's rhythmic finesse, adding a layer of depth and musicality to their songs.



After a more melodic approach on their previous release, Newmoon returns to embrace their abrasive, dreamy and ethereal sound on "Temporary Light". With their blooming guitars and gracefully haunting melodies, they captivate listeners throughout the 8 tracks. From gentle melodies and catchy hooks to plush walls of guitars and pummeling drums.

"Thick layers of guitars always felt natural to us, and are kind of our main thing. We wanted to explore some ideas that have been in the back of our mind ever since we started this band," says Bert Cannaerts. "As soon as we let go of trying to write a specific type of album, the songs grew organically and everything just clicked."



Having previously recorded "



For the cover art, the band contacted Brussels-based American painter Janise Yntema. "When we saw her painting everything just clicked," explains Cannaerts. "We were immediately drawn to it and it felt like it fit the theme of the album so well. We got her permission right as we went into the studio so it also gave us some form of visual reference while recording." The original painting is from 2019 and is titled 'Morning Sky'."

"Temporary Light" will be out on March 22, 2024 via PIAS Recordings (EU) and Quiet Panic (US).



Upcoming Shows:

March 29th - Le Botanique , Brussels (BE)

March 30th - Supersonic , Paris (FR)

April 5th - V11 , Rotterdam (NL)

April 13th - Projekt BürgerBahnhof rgerbahnhof, Wuppertal (DE)

April 16th - CAFE GLOCKSEE , Hannover (DE)

May 17th - Oefenbunker , Landgraaf (NL)

May 22nd - Patronaat Haarlem , Haarlem (NL)



What others have said:

"...brings to mind more recent exponents of shoegaze such as the brilliant Nothing or perhaps Whirr at their most chipper."- God Is In The TV

"...ethereal vocals bubbling over an enveloping and dreamy sound..."- Joy Of Violent Movement

"Haunting melodies, lots of layers and reverb and enough variety to speak of one of the most surprising and best ep's to come out of Europe this year."- Some Will Never Know

"dreamy...otherworldly..."- DIY

https://www.instagram.com/newmoontheband

https://www.facebook.com/newmoontheband

https://twitter.com/newmoontheband

