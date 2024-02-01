Miley Cyrus, Lorde & More Join A24's Talking Heads 'Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album





A24 kicked off a new theatrical residency for Stop Making Sense on Jan. 27th, with monthly screenings on tap in such cities as Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco leading into the 40th anniversary of its original premiere this summer. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A24 Music is thrilled to announce the compilation Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, which comes in celebration of the recent re-release of Jonathan Demme's iconic concert film of the same name and the 40th anniversary of its accompanying soundtrack album.Everyone's Getting Involved boasts the illustrious talents of, in alphabetical order: BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen., Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, The National, Teezo Touchdown and Toro y Moi. The first song to be released is Paramore's power-packed version of "Burning Down the House," which can be heard below.Mirroring the tracklist of the original LP, these 16 exciting and utterly surprising reinterpretations will not only introduce a new generation of listeners to Talking Heads' music but also offer fresh perspectives and unique takes on songs longtime fans have known by heart for decades. This selection of brilliant artists recontextualizes Stop Making Sense in popular music and culture, with a focus on generational and stylistic breadth.A24 acquired the worldwide rights to Stop Making Sense and brought it back to theaters around the world this past fall in a restored 4K print, often leading to dance parties breaking out in the aisles. The film set an IMAX record for highest-grossing live event, and surpassed the gross from its original 10-month U.S. theatrical run within a matter of weeks. Audiences are lining up at theaters once again to see the film at select residencies across the country.Best of all, the screenings brought together the four core members of Talking Heads for the first time since 2002, with David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison participating in a number of on-stage conversations to discuss their memories of the legendary film and album.Recorded at three December 1983 shows at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre and released the following year, Stop Making Sense is widely regarded as one of the greatest concert films of all time. In it, Talking Heads are augmented by musicians such as Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Ednah Holt, helping songs such as "Once in a Lifetime," "Burning Down the House" and "Crosseyed and Painless" reach new creative heights.A24 kicked off a new theatrical residency for Stop Making Sense on Jan. 27th, with monthly screenings on tap in such cities as Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco leading into the 40th anniversary of its original premiere this summer.



