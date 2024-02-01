Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 01/02/2024

Adele Announces Summer Shows In Europe: A 'Pop-Up Stadium Designed Around Whatever Show I Want To Put On'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Adele has confirmed exclusive summer shows in Munich, Germany on the 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th of August 2024. Based at Munich Messe, Adele will perform in an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for these special shows. The bespoke arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night (see below for venue rendering).

"A one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on?" Adele noted on her Instagram. She went on to say, "I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer." These exclusive European dates mark the first time Adele has played mainland Europe since 2016.

Adele is currently performing the last leg of her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele, which runs through mid-June. Weekends With Adele has received high acclaim from fans and critics alike. Los Angeles Times called the show "an exquisite balance of personal storytelling and Las Vegas glitz," and Billboard described it as "utterly and breathlessly spectacular."

Adele will have performed an incredible 50 Weekends With Adele dates (100 shows in total) by the end of it's run. She also thrilled her UK audience at her sold out London Hyde Park shows in 2022. Both Vegas and London were hailed as truly iconic, and she is now bringing another brand-new experience to her European fans.

Ticket registration is open now at Adele.com and closes on Monday, 5th of February at 6pm CET. Fans will receive links to purchase on Tuesday the 6th of February, with registered fans purchases open on Wednesday the 7th of February at 10am CET. General on sale to the public is set for Friday the 9th of February at 10am CET.

Adele in Munich:
Friday August 2, 2024
Saturday August 3, 2024
Friday August 9, 2024
Saturday August 10, 2024






