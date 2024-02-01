Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Roc Nation Artist Dixson Releases Music Video For Latest Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DIXSON released the visual to his latest single, a true R&B instant classic with "FRIENDS." The video made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams and BET Soul. The song originally debuted right before the holiday season and fans have been demanding a visual accompaniment noting that DIXSON is officially in the middle of something of an awakening.

DIXSON delivers with this self-directed visual which is dripping with sensual potency. "If this is the appetizer for the new DIXSON music headed our way, prepare accordingly for the main course," said Vibe Magazine tantalizing of "FRIENDS."

This is a follow-up to his critically acclaimed EP release 004DAISY which spawned hits "Sweeter," "Barely," and "Cherry Sorbet." Among some of the EP's remarkable music are stand-out tracks "Heat" featuring Tinashe, the aforementioned "Cherry Sorbet," and "Day-Off." 004DAISY was released September 16, 2022, on the heels of lead single "Cherry Sorbet" which featured R&B artist Sevyn Streeter and debuted on Aug. 23.

DIXSON has had several milestone moments recently that has signaled to the world that he's stepped into the space of the next legendary R&B title contender. He added the title Oscar-nominee to his resumé for his contribution to "Be Alive," which he co-wrote with Beyoncé for the film King Richard, a song she performed in unforgettable fashion at the Academy Awards. He also contributed as a writer on Beyoncé's latest record-shattering album, RENAISSANCE, with credits on "Virgo's Groove," and "Pure/Honey."

This work would earn new fans globally as the RENAISSANCE movement toured the world. It would earn him two Grammy-nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The subsequent release of his own EP 004DAISY led to enraptured fans, a stellar performance at the famed Made In America festival followed by a stunning performance at Essence Festival, Uproxx Sessions and the Soul Train Music Awards.

The Los Angeles Times acknowledged, "The accolades are starting to catch up, but Dixson has been making music his whole life."

Deadline correctly said, "Don't peg DIXSON as a newcomer though - He has a stacked resumé." Indeed, he does because as a Roc Nation signee, the 11-instrument playing talent has been recognized for years from his extraordinary work as a producer and vocal arranger. He's quietly had a huge impact in entertainment making his mark across multiple genres. He's a songwriter, producer, multidisciplinary creative and artist.

"FRIENDS" is the beginning of the next DIXSON era. He will be joining Corinne Bailey Rae on several of her Plum Red Lipstick Tour dates this summer.






