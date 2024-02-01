A New Music Promotion Platform That Actually Helps Artists Promote Their Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) If you're a music artist promoting your own music and you just finished creating your new track, you should definitely carry on reading!

We know that music promotion can be quite difficult for independent artists. It is fairly logical to think that artists are better at creating and producing music than promoting it.

Many independent music artists,who are very busy crafting their new tracks, are usually clueless when the question "How to promote your music?" arises.

Up until now, when an artist has finished mastering their music, they need to spend valuable time promoting their music. Sometimes it's a task for many weeks.

One Submit was created to solve this problem. The platform is a music promotion service, created by Oren Sharon, a songwriter and producer who struggled to promote his own music and then decided to build a platform that helps artists promote their music easily and efficiently. One Submit has also been chosen by HypeMagazine and Magnetic Magazine as the best music promotion service.

Their motto is that artists should be artists, not promoters. When it comes to promoting their own music, artists need to have a tool that is efficient and that delivers results.

One Submit allows independent artists to submit their new music to curators on six different platforms.

Spotify Playlists

Youtube Channels

TikTok Influencers up to 4 million followers

Music Blogs

Radio Stations

Record Labels

Up until today, artists have needed to browse and find their suitable playlist curators one by one in order to submit their music, or use other submission platforms that weren't sufficient in terms of results and variety of platforms.

One Submit has made it much easier for artists and has taken away the hassle of having to search and evaluate for curators to submit to.

Spotify playlist submission

It's the only platform available today that gives artists the option to submit music to playlists and filter them by the size of their followers.

For example, artists can send their music to 10 playlists with 20,000 to 50,000 followers or to 20 playlists with 8,001 to 20,000 followers, all within the artist's music genre. This could save a lot of time for the artist or for the label promoting his artists, but it is also price-adjustable because each playlist size has its own price.

This option does not exist on other platforms, which is why One Submit is a powerful tool for artists and record labels.

For every music submission, artists will receive a review from the playlister they submitted their song to; if the curator likes their song, the curator will add it to their playlist.



TikTok Music Submission

One Submit also allows music submissions to TikTok influencers, from 500,000 followers to up to 4 million followers. TikTok is in a music-approval format, meaning the TikTokter has to approve the song and use it on one of his videos, or get money back.



Is it suitable for every artist?

In order to use One Submit, your music needs to be of top-notch quality; don't try to submit a demo or unfinished song.

Most likely, you'll be declined by the curators you submit your music to.

Make sure your song is of high production quality and has been mastered properly.

Also, it is essential for you to know your music genre since you are submitting playlists with it.

If you're not sure about your music genre, look for similar artists and find out their music genres.

But what happens if a curator declines your song?

If a curator decides to decline your track, they still have to provide you with a review. So you can use that as feedback to improve your music.

One Submit has over 1450 registered playlists, channels, and blogs that you can submit your music to. So if one curator declines your music, the chances of your song being approved by other curators are higher.

Things artists need to take into consideration:

Your song needs to be on streaming platforms in order for it to be submitted to Spotify playlists.

So if you're developing your music marketing plan, you should definitely consider using One Submit.

The platform currently accepts only instrumental music and songs in English and Spanish.

Check out the platform at: www.one-submit.com