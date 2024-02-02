Igloo And Green Day Drop Dookie Collaboration





Fans can check out Igloo's entire New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Igloo released its second cooler collaboration with Green Day, one of the most iconic punk-rock bands to catapult the genre into the mainstream. This all-new Green Day Little Playmate cooler and stainless steel can pay tribute to "Dookie", the band's Grammy Award-winning third studio album and one of the defining albums of the 1990s. The Dookie Cooler Collection is available now at igloocoolers.com/greenday."Hot off the release of the Nimrod KoolTunes, our first collab with punk icons Green Day, we're now launching a Dookie Cooler Collection - on the day of the epic album's 30th anniversary, and our excitement for it is next-level," said Adrienne Berkes, Head of Marketing at Dometic Mobile Cooling. "Dookie's wild and unique artwork is perfect for taking over this special-edition Playmate cooler and reusable can. Fans will be out-of-their-minds pumped on these Dookie coolers."Igloo's all-new Green Day Cooler Collection is inspired by "Dookie", the punk band's culturally impactful album released in 1994 - not only in the way it helped catapult Green Day to fame and bring punk rock into the mainstream but how its original, cartoon-like cover art made a long-lasting impression on all music fans. A version of the famous album illustration by punk rock artist and musician Richie Bucher is showcased on the Dookie Little Playmate, $39.99 with a 7-quart capacity (fits up to nine standard 12-ounce cans), and the vacuum-insulated, stainless steel Dookie 16 Oz Can, $19.99.Fans can check out Igloo's entire Green Day Cooler Collection - including the previously released Nimrod KoolTunes Playmate cooler with Bluetooth speakers - by visiting igloocoolers.com/greenday.



