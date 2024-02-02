Soulful Crooner Donovan Keith Releases New Track "Can't Catch My Heart"





Donovan Keith made his mark in the



With a career spanning over a decade, Donovan Keith has shared the stage with notable acts such as Enrique Iglesias, Tower Of Power, Charles Bradley, Fastball, Snarky Puppy, and Erykah Badu. Career highlights include official selections at SXSW, winning the Louisiana



In 2022, Donovan Keith stepped into the spotlight as a solo artist, gaining recognition as a notable emerging artist by



Donovan Keith's latest track, "Can't

The track, composed on a ukulele and recorded in an Austin, TX studio, showcases Donovan Keith's unique blend of soul and folk. In the artist's words, "Sometimes a narcissistic or inflated sense of self can brainwash us into behavior that prevents real growth and meaningful connections from occurring. There's a part of society that thinks it's cool to be alone when really it's a lack of emotional accountability." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Donovan Keith, the charismatic and soulful troubadour known for his classic soul vocals and infectious stage presence, is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his latest single, "Can't Catch My Heart". Hailing from the Midwest and currently calling Austin, TX home, Donovan Keith has been a mainstay in the music scene, blending soul, funk, and rock with a vintage flair that resonates across genres.Donovan Keith made his mark in the Texas music scene with his first project, Soul Track Mind, where his dance-infused stage show and blues-soaked sound earned acclaim from audiences and reviewers alike. His unbridled enthusiasm and impressive vocal range caught the attention of Performer Magazine, which declared, "Aside from showcasing an impressive vocal range and blues-soaked sound, Keith can engage an audience with his unbridled enthusiasm and dance moves."With a career spanning over a decade, Donovan Keith has shared the stage with notable acts such as Enrique Iglesias, Tower Of Power, Charles Bradley, Fastball, Snarky Puppy, and Erykah Badu. Career highlights include official selections at SXSW, winning the Louisiana Music Prize, and appearances at Wakarusa Music Festival, Utopia Festival, and Viva Big Bend.In 2022, Donovan Keith stepped into the spotlight as a solo artist, gaining recognition as a notable emerging artist by Black Fret in 2018. His debut solo album, "Hot Off The Wire", showcased his passion for confronting and overcoming human disconnection in modern society.Donovan Keith's latest track, "Can't Catch My Heart", is a soulful exploration of the fortuitous excitement and emotional roller coaster of a one-night stand. Beneath the surface, the song delves into the theme of accountability in modern relationships, challenging listeners to reflect on their roles and the pursuit of genuine connection.The track, composed on a ukulele and recorded in an Austin, TX studio, showcases Donovan Keith's unique blend of soul and folk. In the artist's words, "Sometimes a narcissistic or inflated sense of self can brainwash us into behavior that prevents real growth and meaningful connections from occurring. There's a part of society that thinks it's cool to be alone when really it's a lack of emotional accountability."



