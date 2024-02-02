Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/02/2024

Unveiling Lilise's Debut EP

Hot Songs Around The World

Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
371 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
173 entries in 25 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
352 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
186 entries in 15 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
180 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
440 entries in 27 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
233 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
360 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
228 entries in 17 charts
Unveiling Lilise's Debut EP
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After bursting onto the scene with two folk-laced singles, Lilise returns with her debut self-titled EP that's drizzled in the same opulent and melancholic DIY pop. Hailing from Greater London, at a mere 18 years old, it's clear to see that Lilise is an artist on the up. Very much in her formative years as an artist, she is already taking on the topics of gender inequality, female body image, and self-worth as an artist and a woman with a maturity beyond her years. The plans for 2024 are only getting more grandiose, but for now her self-titled EP is true to the roots of Lilise. It is minimalistic in its production, featuring heavily acoustic instrumentation, and that shines a true light on Lilise's vocal performances throughout the release. Its rawness is its beauty, and makes the messages of this release all the more impactful. It's exuberant and introspective.

Comprising three new tracks—'Unrequited Love', 'Written by Men', and 'Baggy Clothes'—the EP further solidifies Lilise's musical prowess. Each track is accompanied by a captivating music video, highlighting Lilise's commitment to storytelling through music and visuals.

The stand-out track 'Unrequited Love' exudes this better than any; it doesn't stand out as self-pitiful, or complacent, but instead rings true as a deeply questioning piece that reflects poignantly on the internal feelings and external social difficulties that come in the face of love that cannot move forward.
linktr.ee/lilisemusic







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099759 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0053486824035645 secs