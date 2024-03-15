Nina Simone's Album "Nina's Back" Out March 15, 2024





Jim Bailey - recording, remixing. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Verve Records/Universal Music announces the release of Nina's Back, the 1985 album from Nina Simone. Recorded after a break from recording and time spent living in Barbados and Liberia, Nina's Back features a rejuvenated Nina Simone reaching out to a wider musical audience. Now, this vital volume in her unparalleled catalog will be available digitally for the very first time, with new artwork befitting the album's energy. Simone's effervescent take on "For a While" is out now with an animated visualizer, available to stream BELOW. Pre-order Nina's Back HERE: https://amzn.to/3OqKooeNina's Back features a number of memorable original Simone compositions. While classics "I Sing Just To Know I'm Alive" and "Fodder On Her Wings" are also featured on her 1982 album Fodder On My Wings, Simone is accompanied here by a band featuring horns and backup singers, for a recording that's unique in her catalog. Simone's rendition of "For a While" is accompanied by a new animated visualizer, featuring a mesmerizing art style that goes hand in hand with Simone's vocal power.In addition to their new release of Nina's Back, later this year Verve is planning to debut a short documentary on "Mississppi Goddam," the protest anthem that marked one of the most influential moments in Simone's career. Simone holds nothing back on the groundbreaking track, which has remained steadfastly relevant to this day. This documentary will highlight the timeliness of "Mississippi Goddam" 60 years after it was recorded.2024 also marks the 60th anniversary of Simone's signing to the Phillips label, a partnership that produced some of her most seminal works. For more information about Nina Simone and Nina's Back, visit ververecords.com.Tracklist:It's Cold Out HerePorgyI Sing Just To Know That I'm AliveFor A WhileFodder On Her WingsTouching And CaringSaratogaYou Must Have Another LoverPersonnel: Nina Simone - vocals, piano, arrangementsArthur Adams - guitar, bassLuke Metoyer - percussionRay Brown - trumpetAllan Barnes - saxophone George Bohanon - TromboneThe Waters Family - backing vocalsHense Powell - synthesizer, trumpet, cornet, arrangementsEddie Singleton - producerJim Bailey - recording, remixing.



