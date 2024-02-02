Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 02/02/2024

Elton John & Bernie Taupin Named 2024 Recipients Of The Gershwin Prize For Popular Song; The Show Will Premiere On PBS Stations On April 8, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elton John and Bernie Taupin will receive the Library of Congress's Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on March 20 at Washington, D.C.'s Daughters of the American Revolution's Constitution Hall.

The star-studded concert, which is by invitation only, will premiere on PBS stations on April 8. The iconic songwriting duo is only the third pair to receive the award, following Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 2012, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan in 2019.

Established in 2007, the Gershwin Prize honors artists whose creative works are collected and made accessible by the Library and acknowledges popular song's vital role in society. The prize is named for another legendary songwriting team, George and Ira Gershwin, whose papers are held by the Library.

Other past recipients include Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Lionel Richie, and Garth Brooks.
"Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists," said Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, in a statement.
"More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. We're proud to honor Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers."
"I've been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us," John said in a statement. "It's an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I'm so honored."
Taupin added, "To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue, is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept."






