News
Pop / Rock 02/02/2024

Holly Macve Unveils New EP Time Is Forever - Out Now Via Loving Memory Records/Believe

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Holly Macve has released her first new project in almost three years - a five-track EP titled Time Is Forever. Marking a new beginning for the Irish-born, Yorkshire-raised songwriter, the EP is spearheaded by new single 'Dreamer', and available now via Loving Memory Records / Believe.

As the EP's titular track, 'Time Is Forever' spearheads the project's confessional, personal, diary-esque nature and showcases Macve's proficiency in intimate songwriting. Macve expands, "The writing process for this song was different for me, I usually just write on piano or guitar to begin with but this one was atmosphere first and the song followed. Most of it was recorded in my bedroom studio setup but it really came to life when I visited Valentine Studios in LA where Jay Bellerose added the most amazing drums. So lucky to have his beats on the EP".

With two critically acclaimed records already out in the world, Holly Macve's new project Time is Forever showcases her most honest storytelling yet. Recorded and co-produced with Zach Dawes, the project explores the intricacies of love and loss through both a personal and a universal lens.

Speaking on the EP, Holly says: "'Time is Forever' is the start of a new era for me. During the making of it I spent a lot of days and nights alone in strange cigarette stained motels, dreaming big and overcoming certain inhibitions. I put a lot of my soul into these tunes and I'm super excited to share them and play them live."

Time is Forever also featured Macve's collaborative single with Lana Del Rey, 'Suburban House'. Speaking about 'Suburban House', Holly explains: "I sometimes feel my intuition wrote this song for me. I was temporarily living in a Suburban house from the 50's, on the outskirts of West London. It was like a time capsule and hadn't been changed since the 70's," tells Macve. "There was a beautiful old piano there and one day I sat down and the song came to me unexpectedly all at once. [...] A few months later I visited Lana whilst in LA and we shared new songs with each other. I played this to her live and that was the start of it becoming a duet. When I first heard her sing the second verse it was like a dream, her voice was just so perfect for the song and heavenly sounding"

Lana Del Rey shared, "Ever since I heard Holly's music I knew she had one of the most beautiful singing voices in the world. Her flawless, emotional vocals have inspired me over the last six years and I love her songs and I'm especially proud of featuring on this one."

Holly will celebrate the release of Time Is Forever with a London headline show at The Lower Third on Tuesday 20th February - tickets are available now.

Macve was born in Western Ireland, when she was 6 months old her mother fled from an abusive relationship and took her and her sister to settle in West Yorkshire. It was here she discovered her love of music and film at a very young age. "I was given a video tape of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dancing, along with Elvis Presley's Jail House Rock. I couldn't take my eyes off them. I wanted to be them, '' she remembers. "America has always fascinated me, but the old version of it. I am always seeking something that no longer exists''. Holly has spent much of her twenties between the south coast of England and the west coast of the US, developing as a multi-instrumentalist, music producer and songwriter. Having released two critically acclaimed records, Macve supported Lana Del Rey at her iconic BST Hyde Park show in 2023.

Time Is Forever Tracklisting:
1 - Beauty Queen
2- Dreamer
3 - Suburban House (feat. Lana Del Rey)
4 - Time Is Forever
5 - 1995

2024 Live Dates:
(* w/Matt Maltese)
20th February - The Lower Third, London
24th February - La Maroquinerie, Paris FR*
25th February - Rotonde Museum, Brussels BE*
27th February - Melkweg Max, Amsterdam NL*
28th February - Artheater, Cologne DE*
29th February - Frannz Club, Berlin DE*
2nd March - Hydrozagadka, Warsaw PL*






