Billy Joel Releases First New Single In Decades "Turn The Lights Back On"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Columbia Records releases Billy Joel's first new single in decades, "Turn the Lights Back On,". Available on all DSPs and pressed on limited-edition 7" vinyl, fans can listen & purchase now. The single comes alongside a lyric video on Billy's official YouTube channel - watch below. "Turn the Lights Back On" was produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and Joel.The six-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Kennedy Center honoree is set to take the stage this Sunday at the 2024 GRAMMYs, airing at 8PM ET on CBS & Paramount+. Please check local listings.Billy initially alluded to the song on TikTok, following his debut on the platform. Now, he delivers a classic Billy Joel-style tune, embodying the hallmarks of his signature sound and ushering in the next chapter of his story. In the lyrics, he asks, "Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?"



