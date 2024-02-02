Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/02/2024

Sugar Bear's New Single "Shall Be Abased" Delivers A Timely Message Of Humility And Kindness

Hot Songs Around The World

Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
371 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
173 entries in 25 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
352 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
186 entries in 15 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
180 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
440 entries in 27 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
233 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
360 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
228 entries in 17 charts
Sugar Bear's New Single "Shall Be Abased" Delivers A Timely Message Of Humility And Kindness
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Black River Records is excited to announce the release of "Shall Be Abased," the latest single from the multi-hyphenate reggae recording artist Sugar Bear. This thought provoking roots reggae track is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering audiences a profound and timely message that resonates with the current state of the world.

"Shall Be Abased" explores the fundamental truth that humility and kindness are virtues that transcend time and circumstance. In a world filled with challenges and uncertainties, Sugar Bear's lyrics emphasize the importance of recognizing our shared humanity and the divine presence that unites us all.

The song draws inspiration from biblical verses, notably Matthew 23:12 and Luke 14:11, reminding us that no one is greater than God, and exalting oneself can lead to downfall.

The poetic and inspirational verses throughout "Shall Be Abased" deliver a powerful message about the consequences of arrogance and the importance of treating others with respect. It also provides a gentle yet impactful reminder to avoid undermining others on the journey to success

Sugar Bear elaborates further on the song's riveting concept as he proclaims, "Every man is a mortal, non- immortal and we should remember that all we have are each other and God. God is the supreme not man. Never undermine people and especially do not step on people for your elevation and success".

"Shall be Abased" is a spiritual journey that inspires, uplifts, and challenges societal norms. As a dynamic and versatile artist, Sugar Bear brings a distinctive style to this track that blends reggae, soul, and spiritual elements. "Shall be Abased" adds another layer to the diverse Sugar Bear discography, showcasing his ability to mesh spirituality with an eclectic fusion of traditional and contemporary soundscapes.
"Shall Be Abased" was written by Sugar Bear and co-produced by him in collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning Producer and Engineer Michael Prochilo.


Listen to "Shall Be Abased" via Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/track/6HFhOdDZte3TCOoaGfedyz. Join Sugar Bear in spreading the message of humility and kindness.
https://www.sugarbearmusic.com
https://sugarbearmusic.com/epk
https://www.instagram.com/sugarbearmusic
https://www.twitter.com/SugarBearMuzik
https://www.facebook.com/sugarbearmuzik






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097611 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048332214355469 secs