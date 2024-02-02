Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/02/2024

Ariana Grande's Album 'Eternal Sunshine' Is A Conceptual Piece: It Comprises 'Segments Of A Unified Narrative'

Hot Songs Around The World

Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
223 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
359 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
159 entries in 25 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
350 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
178 entries in 15 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
422 entries in 27 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
223 entries in 17 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
350 entries in 24 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1115 entries in 25 charts
Ariana Grande's Album 'Eternal Sunshine' Is A Conceptual Piece: It Comprises 'Segments Of A Unified Narrative'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande is giving an inside look at her upcoming album, "Eternal Sunshine." In a new Instagram Reel, the Grammy-winner revealed that the record is a concept album, with different tracks revolving around one story.
"It's kind of a concept album because it's all different sort of heightened pieces of the same story, of the same experience," she tells her team.

Grande announced her seventh studio album at the top of the new year. While she had put new music on hold for over two years to work on filming the Wicked movie musical, once the strike started she went back to the studio to work with Max Martin.
"As soon as the strike started I came here and I did a week with Max in September and then I came every day by myself of a while. We did another week in October so this is all pretty fast," she continued before playing nine songs for the team at Republic Records.

The album includes13 songs overall, featuring a range of emotions that add on to the same story.
"Some of them are really vulnerable. Some of them are really like playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that."

The album includes her new single, "yes, and?," which was released on January 12. The lead single was accompanied by a new music video. Pre-order "Eternal Sunshine" here. A tracklist, including potential collaborations and how many songs will be featured, is currently being kept under wraps.

Grande also recently wrapped filming for Wicked. Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the movie musical only had 10 days left of filming. The first part of the movie is coming out on November 27.

The album is confirmed to include work from producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0089331 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043342113494873 secs