Il Divo Concert To Premiere On PBS In February 2024

Several of these films either won or were nominated for both Grammy and Emmy TV & film industry awards. Now Castle Entertainment is on a mission to establish an all-new, award-winning catalogue of features, arts programming and documentary titles for a 21st century audience. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of their 20th anniversary and new "XX: 20th ANNIVERSARY ALBUM," ground-breaking classical crossover group Il Divo performs a spectacular evening of music at the Taipei Music Center in Taiwan.IL DIVO XX, LIVE FROM TAIPEI is produced by Castle Entertainment, Terry Shand and Geoff Kempin and directed by Jeremy Azis and Eugene O'Connor. Delivering timeless pop classics and traditional standards, Il Divo raises the bar, reinforcing their status as performers and vocal powerhouses.The quartet - Urs Bühler (tenor) of Switzerland, Sébastien Izambard (tenor) of France, David Miller (tenor) of America, and new member Steven LaBrie (baritone) of America - presents a cinematic musical experience that will remain a benchmark in audiovisual performance for decades to come.IL DIVO XX, LIVE FROM TAIPEI is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Friday, February 23, 2024 (check local listings).Featured songs include: "Crazy," "Passerà," "Nella Fantasia," "Melanconia," "Senza Catene," "Perfect," "Hoy Tengo Ganas De Ti," "Bésame Mucho," "Abrázame," "Quizás Quizás Quizás," "You Raise Me Up," "Mama," "Adagio," "The Power of Love," "I Have Nothing," "My Way," "Regresa a Mí," "Time To Say Goodbye."An extended version of the program with bonus songs will be available to PBS station members on PBS Passport. The extended version also includes an interview with Il Divo highlighting 20 years of their journey to date, along with future aspirations.PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances.Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.Since 2004, the Multi-Platinum Il Divo emerged as a phenomenon buoyed by displays of vocal prowess, gigs around the world, and an indefinable magic between them. They have sold 30 million-plus units worldwide, scored 50 #1 hits, and earned 160 Gold and Platinum records across 35 countries.Between selling out tours on multiple continents, they've performed everywhere from the Summer Olympics and FIFA World Cup to Diamond Jubilee at Windsor and the Commander-in-Chief's Ball. Life changed when the guys weathered the tragic passing of original co-founder Carlos Marín due to COVID-19; the remaining bandmates paid homage to their fallen brother with the Greatest Hits Tour in 2022.Steven LaBrie stepped in as a guest baritone on the road only for Urs, Sébastien, and David to welcome him as a full member a year later. This new season represents a series of firsts: their first album with Steven, "XX: 20th ANNIVERSARY ALBUM," and also the first for their own label Il Divo Music with the members serving as Executive Producers and Sébastien as Co-Arranger.Castle Entertainment is led by Terry Shand and Geoff Kempin. Between them, the ex-Eagle Rock execs have generated 1000's of hours of television and film content across four decades, including over 700 documentary titles covering military history, travel, culture, factual historical, music and the arts.Many titles have been produced in association with broadcast partners across both sides of the Atlantic, including Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Sky, Discovery, PBS, BBC and ITV. Over 20 years Terry & Geoff led Eagle Rock to become the #1 name in recorded music concerts and music related documentaries, producing award winning content from the likes of the Rolling Stones, John Lennon, Dr Dre, Eric Clapton, The Bee Gees, Miles Davis, Eminem, Elton John, Queen, Aerosmith, Madonna, The Doors and many more.Several of these films either won or were nominated for both Grammy and Emmy TV & film industry awards. Now Castle Entertainment is on a mission to establish an all-new, award-winning catalogue of features, arts programming and documentary titles for a 21st century audience.



