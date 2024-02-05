Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
05/02/2024

Trace Adkins & Justin Moore To Headline 2024 Country Drive Music Fest

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country Drive Music Fest is proud to announce Multi-Platinum Country star Trace Adkins and Multi-Platinum hitmaker Justin Moore as the two headline acts for its second annual festival on June 20-22.

Country Drive Music Fest is amplifying the country music scene in Nebraska. Located at the Country Drive Golf Course in Ashland, Nebraska, the festival was started by a small-town family with the goal of creating the next great venue for country music.
"We wanted to create an atmosphere where you can be surrounded by good music and be a part of the party," founders Chelsey Wenninghoff and Jarod Heldt said. "Our festival is for anyone who loves music, a good party, friendly people, and is ready to escape the big city and big city prices. Come out and see how we do it in the country."

Over the course of three days, Country Drive Music Fest will host fifteen concerts across two stages. The festival will boast a mixture of local country artists alongside the iconic country stars Trace Adkins and Justin Moore, tailgating, lawn games, food trucks, and a boutique and vendor fair.

Single day and multi-day general admission passes are available for purchase online. All general admission passes include access to concerts, free parking, bars, food trucks, lawn games, the clubhouse, first-come-first-serve covered pavilion seating, and an after party with a DJ.

VIP passes are available for attendees twenty-one and over, and include the same amenities as a general pass, plus a sectioned VIP area, front stage access, a reserved VIP bar, standing tables, complimentary water and soda, and reserved portable toilets.

Tent and RV camping is permitted on festival grounds in designated campgrounds. All campsites are dry camping (no electric hookups or water) and are limited to six people per site. For those not camping who wish to enter the campgrounds, separate Camp Access Passes may be purchased. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at countrydrivelive.com.
Don't miss the 2024 Country Drive Music Fest in Ashland, Nebraska, June 20-22.






