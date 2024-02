Taylor Swift To Drop New Album In April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now!

Swift has previously released "



Swift won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2021 for her record-breaking LP " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift will be releasing a brand-new album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The album is set to drop on April 19. The " Cruel Summer " singer first hinted at a new release when she changed her profile pictures on social media to a black-and-white photo.Swift has previously released " 1989 (Taylor's Version) " on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version also included "Is It Over Now?," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released " Speak Now (Taylor's Version) " in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red." Fearless (Taylor's Version) " was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.Swift won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2021 for her record-breaking LP " Folklore ". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, " Evermore ", in December of 2020.