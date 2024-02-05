Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/02/2024

Taylor Swift To Drop New Album In April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now!

Hot Songs Around The World

Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
371 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
173 entries in 25 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
352 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
186 entries in 15 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
180 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
440 entries in 27 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
233 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
360 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
228 entries in 17 charts
Taylor Swift To Drop New Album In April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift will be releasing a brand-new album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The album is set to drop on April 19. The "Cruel Summer" singer first hinted at a new release when she changed her profile pictures on social media to a black-and-white photo.

Swift has previously released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version also included "Is It Over Now?," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red."

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

Swift won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2021 for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087790 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047001838684082 secs