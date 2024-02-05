2024 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Taylor Swift took home album of the year at the 2024 Grammy Awards for her album "Midnights," giving her four wins in that category over her career, the most for any artist!
Swift also won best pop vocal album and surprised the audience during her acceptance speech by announcing she would be releasing her next album, "The Tortured Poets
Department," on April 19.
SZA had earned the most nominations of any artist this year with nine, including nods for album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. Although she had 15 Grammy nominations under her belt prior to this year's selections, her sole win coming into Sunday was for best pop duo/group performance in 2022 for "Kiss Me More." She quickly added more awards this year though, including a win for best R&B song early in the program.
Miley Cyrus
has won Record of the Year at the 2024 GRAMMYs for her hit "Flowers."
The Grammy Awards were once again held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena
and aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Comedian and former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah returned to host the ceremony for the fourth time in a row.
Here are the 2024 Grammys full winners list
:
Album of the year: Taylor Swift
- Midnights
Record of the year: Miley Cyrus
- Flowers
Best new artist: Victoria
Monét
Song of the year: Billie Eilish
- What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Best pop vocal album: Taylor Swift
- Midnights
Best R&B song:
SZA - Snooze
Best country album: Lainey Wilson
- Bell Bottom Country
Best música urbana album: Karol
G - Mañana Será Bonito
Best pop solo performance: Miley Cyrus
- Flowers
Best progressive R&B album:
SZA - SOS
Best R&B performance:
Coco Jones - ICU
Best folk album: Joni Mitchell
- Joni Mitchell
at Newport (Live)
Producer of the year, non-classical:
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the year, non-classical:
Theron Thomas
Best pop duo/group performance:
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost
in the Machine
Best dance/electronic recording:
Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan - Rumble
Best pop dance recording: Kylie Minogue
- Padam Padam
Best dance/electronic music album:
Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September
9 2022)
Best traditional R&B performance:
PJ Morton
featuring Susan Carol - Good Morning
Best R&B album: Victoria
Monét - Jaguar II
Best rap performance: Killer
Mike featuring André 3000, Future
and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best melodic rap performance: Lil Durk
featuring J Cole - All My Life
Best rap song: Killer
Mike featuring André 3000, Future
and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best rap album: Killer
Mike - Michael
Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton
- White Horse
Best country song: Chris Stapleton
- White Horse
Best song written for visual media:
What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish
O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best comedy album:
Dave Chappelle - What's in a Name?
Best global music album:
Shakti - This Moment
Best African music performance:
Tyla - Water
Best musical theater album:
Some Like It Hot
Best alternative music album: boygenius
- The Record
Best alternative music performance: Paramore
- This Is Why
Best rock album: Paramore
- This Is Why
Best rock song: boygenius
- Not Strong Enough
Best metal performance: Metallica
- 72 Seasons
Best rock performance: boygenius
- Not Strong Enough
Best country duo/group performance: Zach Bryan
featuring Kacey Musgraves
- I Remember Everything
Best Country Song:
"White Horse
" - Chris Stapleton
& Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton): Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance:
"Eve Was Black" by Allison
Russell
Best Americana Performance:
Dear Insecurity" by Brandy
Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song:
"Cast Iron Skillet" - Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
Best Americana Album:
Weathervanes by Jason Isbell
And The 400 Unit
Best Bluegrass Album:
City Of Gold by Molly
Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album:
All My Love For You by Bobby
Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Blood Harmony by Larkin Poe
Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell
At Newport [Live] by Joni Mitchell
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Tie - New Beginnings by Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Tie - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola by Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
"All Things" - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
"Your Power
" by Lecrae
& Tasha Cobbs
Leonard
Best Gospel Album:
All Things New: Live In Orlando by Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Echoes Of The South by Blind
Boys Of Alabama
Best Latin Pop Album:
X Mí (Vol. 1) by Gaby Moreno
Best Música Urbana Album:
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol
G
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:
Tie - Vida Cotidiana by Juanes
Tie - De Todas Las Flores by Natalia
Lafourcade
Best Música Mexicana Album:
GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) by Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Global Music Performance:
"Pashto" by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
Best Global Music Album:
This Moment by Shakti
Best Reggae Album:
Colors Of Royal by Julian Marley & Antaeus
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album:
So She Howls by Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet
Best Children's Music Album:
We Grow Together Preschool Songs by 123 Andrés
Best Comedy Album:
What's In A Name? by Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording:
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Barbie The Album
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television):
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media:
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
"What Was I Made For?
" [From Barbie The Album] - Billie Eilish
O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Music Video:
I'm Only Sleeping" by The Beatles
- Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie
Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura
Thomas, video producers
Best Music Film:
Moonage Daydream (David Bowie) - Brett
Morgen, video director; Brett
Morgen, video producer
Best Recording Package:
Stumpwork - Luke Brooks & James
Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project - Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes:
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Robert Gordon
& Deanie Parker, album notes writers
Best Historical Album:
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason
Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
JAGUAR II - John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria
Monét, Patrizio "Teezio" Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Contemporary American Composers - David
Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago
Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone
Best Remixed Recording:
"Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)" - Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)
Best Immersive Audio Album:
The Diary Of Alicia Keys
- George
Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys
& Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)
Best Instrumental Composition:
"Helena's Theme" - John Williams, composer (John Williams)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
"Folsom Prison Blues" - John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin
& Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
"In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
" - Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda
Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)
Best Orchestral Performance:
Adès: Dante
- Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording:
Blanchard: Champion
- Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David
Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance:
Saariaho: Reconnaissance - Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Rough Magic by Roomful Of Teeth
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
The American Project by Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Walking In The Dark - Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium: Passion
For Bach And Coltrane - Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Montgomery: Rounds - Jessie
Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth).