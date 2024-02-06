Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
2x Grammy-Nominated Band We The Kingdom Announces 23-Date Church Music Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Jan. 26th, 2x GRAMMY-nominated band We The Kingdom introduced its new era with the release of its hopeful song "The Plans." On April 5th, the group will launch its 23-date Church Music Tour, kicking off in Lexington, KY and stopping in Austin, Cincinnati, Minneapolis and more.

Katy Nichole, winner of the 2023 Gospel Music Association New Artist Of The Year Award, will serve as direct support for the run.

We The Kingdom has become synonymous with "joyful, anthemic" (GRAMMY.com) live performances and is known for their genre-bending ability to blend rock, country, soul and gospel music into their sonic landscape. The Church Music Tour follows their previous We The Kingdom LIVE headline tour, which included a sold out show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. For more information on We The Kingdom and tickets to the Church Music Tour, visit wtklive.com.

We The Kingdom — Church Music Tour dates:
Fri., Apr. 5 | Lexington City Church | Lexington, KY
Sat., Apr. 6 | Mountain Health Arena | Huntington, WV
Sun., Apr. 7 | Florence Civic Center | Florence, SC
Thurs., Apr. 11 | Paul Ann Church | San Angelo, TX
Fri., Apr. 12 | Abilene Convention Center | Abilene, TX
Sat., Apr. 13 | LifeFamily Mueller | Austin, TX
Sun., Apr. 14 | Bert Ogden Arena | Edinburg, TX
Thurs., Apr. 18 | Crossroads Church | Oklahoma City, OK
Fri., Apr. 19 | Connection Point Church Raytown | Kansas City, MO
Sat., Apr. 20 | Olivet Nazarene University | Bourbonnais, IL
Sun., Apr. 21 | The Naz Church | Columbus, OH
Fri., Apr. 26 | Crossroads Church Mason | Cincinnati, OH
Sat., Apr. 27 | Freedom Hall | Johnson City, TN
Sun., Apr. 28 | Owensboro Sportscenter | Owensboro, KY
Thurs., May 2 | Evangel Temple | Wichita Falls, TX
Fri., May 3 | Cornerstone Church | San Antonio, TX
Sat., May 4 | First Baptist Texarkana | Texarkana, TX
Sun., May 5 | Berry Center | Houston, TX
Thurs., May 9 | Stone Bridge Church | Omaha, NE
Fri., May 10 | Grace Church | Minneapolis, MN
Sat., May 11 | Grossinger Motors Arena | Bloomington, IL
Thurs., May 16 | First Assembly of God | Fort Myers, FL
Fri., May 17 | Dothan Civic Center | Dothan, AL.






