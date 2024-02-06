Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 06/02/2024

Kylie Minogue Wins Second Grammy Award For Best Pop Dance Recording For "Padam Padam"

Hot Songs Around The World

Water
Tyla
238 entries in 20 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1270 entries in 28 charts
Super Freaky Girl
Nicki Minaj
234 entries in 15 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1116 entries in 25 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
185 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
446 entries in 27 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
451 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
475 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
173 entries in 9 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
233 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
205 entries in 16 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
327 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
177 entries in 25 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
232 entries in 17 charts
Kylie Minogue Wins Second Grammy Award For Best Pop Dance Recording For "Padam Padam"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, award-winning global superstar Kylie Minogue won her second GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Dance Recording for "Padam Padam" off Tension, her ninth #1 album in the UK. This is one of three new GRAMMY categories announced by The Recording Academy this year. "Padam Padam" - written by Ina Wroldsen andproduced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto) - encapsulates everything you love about this musical icon. From the euphoric vocals, to the ridiculously infectious chorus and the heart-thumping electronic drum beat. It's an instant Kylie classic. The win follows her previous win for Best Dance Recording in 2004 for "Come Into My World" and was her 6th GRAMMY nomination. Kylie is also nominated for a BRIT Award for International Artist of the Year and in March, Kylie will take the stage at Billboard's Women in Music to accept the prestigious Icon Award.

This year, Kylie took over the world with her viral pop anthem "Padam Padam", which many proclaimed as the song of the summer, and released the acclaimed album Tension, which Variety called "pop perfection" and Pitchfork said "Kylie's music possesses an intense physicality; energizing in a way that bypasses the head and appeals directly to the heart and body." The hit single has amassed over 225 million streams and over 500 million views across over 150k creations on TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

This past fall, Kylie kicked off her highly anticipated Las Vegas Residency at Voltaire - The Venetian Resort's new nightlife sensation. Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire is ushering in a new destination nightlife scene with Kylie at the forefront in an exclusive US residency.

Kylie's glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million recordsworldwide, five billion streams and nine UK Number 1 albums. Her multiple awards include three BRIT awards, two MTV Awards and two GRAMMY Awards. Kylie is the only female artist to score a Number 1 album and Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084770 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044379234313965 secs