Kylie Minogue Wins Second Grammy Award For Best Pop Dance Recording For "Padam Padam"





This year, Kylie took over the world with her viral pop anthem "



This past fall, Kylie kicked off her highly anticipated Las



Kylie's glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million recordsworldwide, five billion streams and nine UK Number 1 albums. Her multiple awards include three BRIT awards, two MTV Awards and two GRAMMY Awards. Kylie is the only female artist to score a Number 1 album and Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, award-winning global superstar Kylie Minogue won her second GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Dance Recording for " Padam Padam " off Tension, her ninth #1 album in the UK. This is one of three new GRAMMY categories announced by The Recording Academy this year. " Padam Padam " - written by Ina Wroldsen andproduced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto) - encapsulates everything you love about this musical icon. From the euphoric vocals, to the ridiculously infectious chorus and the heart-thumping electronic drum beat. It's an instant Kylie classic. The win follows her previous win for Best Dance Recording in 2004 for " Come Into My World " and was her 6th GRAMMY nomination. Kylie is also nominated for a BRIT Award for International Artist of the Year and in March, Kylie will take the stage at Billboard's Women in Music to accept the prestigious Icon Award.This year, Kylie took over the world with her viral pop anthem " Padam Padam ", which many proclaimed as the song of the summer, and released the acclaimed album Tension, which Variety called "pop perfection" and Pitchfork said "Kylie's music possesses an intense physicality; energizing in a way that bypasses the head and appeals directly to the heart and body." The hit single has amassed over 225 million streams and over 500 million views across over 150k creations on TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.This past fall, Kylie kicked off her highly anticipated Las Vegas Residency at Voltaire - The Venetian Resort's new nightlife sensation. Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire is ushering in a new destination nightlife scene with Kylie at the forefront in an exclusive US residency.Kylie's glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million recordsworldwide, five billion streams and nine UK Number 1 albums. Her multiple awards include three BRIT awards, two MTV Awards and two GRAMMY Awards. Kylie is the only female artist to score a Number 1 album and Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK.



