News
Charts / Awards 06/02/2024

Julian Marley & Antaeus Win Grammy For Best Reggae Album

Julian Marley & Antaeus Win Grammy For Best Reggae Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Julian Marley and Antaeus have won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album of their album Colors of Royal at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. The Grammy statuette was accepted by Alexx Antaeus, as Julian Marley was performing at the same time as the Grammys at the Jammin Reggae Festival in Australia.

Upon accepting the award, Antaeus said, "I dedicate this award to the people of Jamaica who have accepted me as their own, and have lived up to the island's motto: OUT OF MANY ONE. Reggae and Dancehall have had a significant impact on Afrobeats, Reggaeton and Pop, and we will continue our efforts to bring Jamaican artists to the attention of the world."

Colors of Royal is an exciting departure from Julian Marley's previous roots-reggae offerings, and showcases his versatility as an artist. The album is a testament to the power of collaboration, as Marley and Antaeus have blended their unique styles and influences to create something extraordinary. Colors of Royal showcases a kaleidoscope of sounds and invites listeners to both think about the state of our world today and, at the same time, appreciate and enjoy Life.

The 8-track collection, features production work from Alexx Antaeus (Earth, Wind & Fire, Rolling Stones,Yaksta), Notnice (Popcaan, Spice, Vybz Kartel), Mr. Sonic (Santana, Ricky Martin, Jon Secada), Sean Alaric (Teyana Taylor, Koffee, Protoje), and Prince Productions (Waka Flocka Flame, French Montana). The album was mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer Alex Psaroudakis.
"This album is all about artistic freedom and exploration," says Julian. "We wanted to create something that was both true to reggae music and also pushed the envelope, and I think we've achieved that with Colors of Royal. It's a journey through sound and color, and we can't wait for people to experience it." And Antaeus added, "I am thankful that Julian allowed us to bring him into new musical territories. Our electronic sound allowed him to step beyond traditional reggae, adding a fresh layer to his innate talent. Colors of Royal represents a fresh chapter in Reggae."

British-born Julian Marley is the son of Jamaican musical icon Bob Marley and Barbadian mom Lucy Pounder. Julian is a roots-reggae musician, singer-songwriter, and humanitarian. Antaeus achieved worldwide success with his four previous albums: Byzantine Meditation, World Prayer, Zero4 and Chromasounds. His music has been described as a "chill-out soundscape fusing voices, traditional instruments and electronica." His songs have been licensed for TV commercials, and have been used in various compilations, including Buddha Bar.






