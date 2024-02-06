Southern California's The Disassociates Release Debut Album 'No Reason This Can't Be Fun'



SoCal's The Disassociates have released their debut album No Reason This Can't Be Fun.

Stream the new album and follow the band on socials here: https://linktr.ee/thedisassociates.



Vocalist Brie Marie says, "No Reason This Can't Be Fun is a fun, wild, and completely open & honest look into coping with life and all the struggles that come with it. Whether you want to laugh, cry, or rage, No Reason This Can't Be Fun has a song for you."

The Disassociates are an electrifying alternative rock band emerging from Southern California, fusing elements of alternative rock, power-punk, and catchy melodies with relatable, authentic, and at times hilarious lyrics. Debuting in 2023 with their singles "



Known for their thought-provoking lyrics and dynamic instrumentation, The Disassociates navigate the realms of introspection and rebellion through their music with influences ranging from from pop punk to classic rock to metal. The band creates a sonic tapestry that is both familiar and groundbreaking.



The Disassociates' debut album, No Reason This Can't Be Fun, showcases the band's ability to push boundaries both lyrically and musically. If the clever yet true-to-life lyrics don't grab you, the melodies will be stuck in your head for at least 3-5 business days.



Upcoming Show:

March 22 Bakersfield, CA @ Jerry's Pizza

*No Reason This Can't Be Fun Track Listing:*



1. Trigger Warning

2. 30mg

3. I Don't Wanna

4. Happy

5. 'close friends'

7. Inner Child

