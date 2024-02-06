Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 06/02/2024

Southern California's The Disassociates Release Debut Album 'No Reason This Can't Be Fun'

Hot Songs Around The World

Houdini
Dua Lipa
177 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1270 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1116 entries in 25 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
185 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
233 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
475 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
205 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
451 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
446 entries in 27 charts
Water
Tyla
238 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
173 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
327 entries in 23 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
232 entries in 17 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
365 entries in 24 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fusing elements of alternative rock, power-punk, and catchy melodies with relatable, authentic, and at times hilarious lyrics.
SoCal's The Disassociates have released their debut album No Reason This Can't Be Fun.
Stream the new album and follow the band on socials here: https://linktr.ee/thedisassociates.

Vocalist Brie Marie says, "No Reason This Can't Be Fun is a fun, wild, and completely open & honest look into coping with life and all the struggles that come with it. Whether you want to laugh, cry, or rage, No Reason This Can't Be Fun has a song for you."
Stream the "I Don't Wanna" video here: https://youtu.be/5aC4gKQpjbY

The Disassociates are an electrifying alternative rock band emerging from Southern California, fusing elements of alternative rock, power-punk, and catchy melodies with relatable, authentic, and at times hilarious lyrics. Debuting in 2023 with their singles "I Don't Wanna" and "30mg", this enigmatic band is comprised of longtime friends vocalist Brie Marie, guitarist Jordan Sutton, drummer Michael Bonanno, and bassist Justin Pittman, each bringing a unique musical perspective to the table.

Known for their thought-provoking lyrics and dynamic instrumentation, The Disassociates navigate the realms of introspection and rebellion through their music with influences ranging from from pop punk to classic rock to metal. The band creates a sonic tapestry that is both familiar and groundbreaking.

The Disassociates' debut album, No Reason This Can't Be Fun, showcases the band's ability to push boundaries both lyrically and musically. If the clever yet true-to-life lyrics don't grab you, the melodies will be stuck in your head for at least 3-5 business days.

Upcoming Show:
March 22 Bakersfield, CA @ Jerry's Pizza
*No Reason This Can't Be Fun Track Listing:*

1. Trigger Warning
2. 30mg
3. I Don't Wanna
4. Happy
5. 'close friends'
6. Ghost With No Stories
7. Inner Child
8. Burn It Down






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086889 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043840408325195 secs