Subtronics Announces New Album 'Tesseract' Due Out February 16, 2024



As the third album after his groundbreaking debut FRACTALS (2022) and its follow-up remix album ANTIFRACTALS (2023)--which peaked at #5 on Spotify's Debut Top Albums and #1 on iTunes Electronic Albums charts upon its release--expect a unique body of work from the pioneering electronic music producer. Look for its tracklist to be revealed in the coming days.

Pre-save TESSERACT now here: ﻿https://cyclopsrecordings.ffm.to/tesseract



"Sonically speaking, I believe this wholly represents my personality and sound as best as I can thus far, with the things I have learned over the years, in conjunction with what I have recently been inspired by. TESSERACT is a proper sequel to my first album FRACTALS and in the same sense, I once again aimed to demonstrate my range in style, sound, and emotion. Some songs are meant for the dancefloor, some are meant for the car, and some are meant to serenade you to sleep. I am trying as best I can to create an immersive alternative reality with a magical yet sci-fi-esque world of energy and feeling across the entire spectrum," shares Subtronics (who is



Drawing inspiration from the "tesseract," a geometric marvel known in fourth-dimensional geometry as a 16-cell cube, Subtronics' passion for quantum physics and high-dimensional theory is explored through the boundaries of sound design and genre fluidity, much like traversing the cosmos, which can be seen throughout the album's audio-visual experience, while continuing to channel his fascination into an innovative stage design, accompanied by breathtaking visual elements for the TESSERACT tour.



﻿Kicking off on the album release date (February 16) as part of a two-night run at The Armory in Minneapolis, the corresponding TESSERACT Tour will include special guest Wooli plus support from HEDEX, Saka, Jon Casey, Distinct Motive, Automhate, SuperAve., and Skellytn. Fans can also experience Subtronics in Boston, New York, Pittsburgh, Madison, Atlanta, Chesterfield, Columbus, Independence, Newport, Nashville, Greensboro and Buffalo. Soon after, SUBTRONICS' CYCLOPS ROCKS IV takes over the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre where Subtronics will be joined by special guests Delta Heavy, Level Up, Samplifire, Automhate, Beastboi., Sanzu and Inaktiv on Thursday, May 23 and Tape B, Ternion Sound, Grabbitz, The Caracal Project and Zen Selektra on Friday, May 24.



TESSERACT Tour dates:

FEB 16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

FEB 17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

FEB 18 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

FEB 21 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

FEB 22 - Chesterfield, MO -The Factory

FEB 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

FEB 24 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

FEB 25 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

FEB 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

FEB 29 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

MAR 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

MAR 02 - Boston, MA - MGM

MAR 03 - Boston, MA - MGM

MAR 07 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

MAR 08 - Atlanta, GA -

MAR 09 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Event Center



CYCLOPS ROCKS IV:

MAY 23 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MAY 24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre



A love for SUBwoofers and elecTRONICS has brought us Subtronics. Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, Subtronics' musical journey began with a fervor for his drum set and an appreciation for Radiohead. Discovering dubstep in high school ignited his passion for music production which has since propelled his artistic trajectory. Over the past decade, Subtronics has honed his skills to create a fusion of cutting-edge sound design that pushes the boundaries of electronic music. Known for his electrifying live performances and advanced mixing abilities, he has cultivated an ever-growing fanbase. Headlining renowned festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Ultra



On the music side, Subtronics launched his label Cyclops Recordings in 2020, which is home to his most significant releases. His debut album FRACTALS was released in January of 2022 and soared to #4 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart. Collaborating with prominent artists such as Rezz, Zeds Dead, Marshmello, and GRiZ, Subtronics continues to shape the sonic landscape. His sophomore album TESSERACT drops on February 16, 2024 and coincides with his TESSERACT Arena tour.

