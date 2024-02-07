Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 07/02/2024

Country Music Newcomer Jordan Mohr Lands The No 1 Spot On aBreak Music

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
455 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
243 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
174 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
331 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
183 entries in 26 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1270 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1116 entries in 25 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
191 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
233 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
478 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
205 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
453 entries in 28 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
233 entries in 17 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
369 entries in 24 charts
Country Music Newcomer Jordan Mohr Lands The No 1 Spot On aBreak Music
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) aBreak Music, the industry's leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Break Up With Myself' by Jordan Mohr is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.

"'Break Up With Myself' is more than just a song for me," said Orlando, Florida's Jordan Mohr. "It's a personal journey of self-discovery and growth. Co-written with Mike and Caroline Walker, we dove deep into the concept of repeating unhealthy relationship patterns that many of us fall into. With this song, I wanted to create an anthem that encourages breaking free from these toxic cycles and standing up for ourselves. Through the writing process, I had to confront my own behaviors and patterns in relationships that were detrimental to my well-being. It was a difficult task, but one that allowed me to grow as a person and artist. It's a reminder to continuously evaluate our relationships and how they affect us.

"Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 with 'Break Up With Myself' is a milestone that I will always cherish. It's an accomplishment that not only celebrates the success of the song, but also serves as a reminder of my personal growth and evolution as an artist. I am excited to see where this journey takes me next, and I'm SO grateful for all the love and support from the aBreak58 Community."

Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
"Jordan Mohr is an exceptional songwriter," said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. "She has a special knack for taking personal experiences and making them universally relatable. As she continues to create and perform, Jay Stevens, our entire team, and I are excited for what's to come from Jordan in 2024."

aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103660 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0066361427307129 secs