Country Music Newcomer Jordan Mohr Lands The No 1 Spot On aBreak Music





"'Break Up With Myself' is more than just a song for me," said Orlando, Florida's Jordan Mohr. "It's a personal journey of self-discovery and growth. Co-written with Mike and Caroline Walker, we dove deep into the concept of repeating unhealthy relationship patterns that many of us fall into. With this song, I wanted to create an anthem that encourages breaking free from these toxic cycles and standing up for ourselves. Through the writing process, I had to confront my own behaviors and patterns in relationships that were detrimental to my well-being. It was a difficult task, but one that allowed me to grow as a person and artist. It's a reminder to continuously evaluate our relationships and how they affect us.



"Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 with 'Break Up With Myself' is a milestone that I will always cherish. It's an accomplishment that not only celebrates the success of the song, but also serves as a reminder of my personal growth and evolution as an artist. I am excited to see where this journey takes me next, and I'm SO grateful for all the love and support from the aBreak58 Community."



Every two weeks, aBreak

"Jordan Mohr is an exceptional songwriter," said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. "She has a special knack for taking personal experiences and making them universally relatable. As she continues to create and perform, Jay Stevens, our entire team, and I are excited for what's to come from Jordan in 2024."



aBreak New York, NY (Top40 Charts) aBreak Music, the industry's leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Break Up With Myself' by Jordan Mohr is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com."'Break Up With Myself' is more than just a song for me," said Orlando, Florida's Jordan Mohr. "It's a personal journey of self-discovery and growth. Co-written with Mike and Caroline Walker, we dove deep into the concept of repeating unhealthy relationship patterns that many of us fall into. With this song, I wanted to create an anthem that encourages breaking free from these toxic cycles and standing up for ourselves. Through the writing process, I had to confront my own behaviors and patterns in relationships that were detrimental to my well-being. It was a difficult task, but one that allowed me to grow as a person and artist. It's a reminder to continuously evaluate our relationships and how they affect us."Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 with 'Break Up With Myself' is a milestone that I will always cherish. It's an accomplishment that not only celebrates the success of the song, but also serves as a reminder of my personal growth and evolution as an artist. I am excited to see where this journey takes me next, and I'm SO grateful for all the love and support from the aBreak58 Community."Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58."Jordan Mohr is an exceptional songwriter," said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. "She has a special knack for taking personal experiences and making them universally relatable. As she continues to create and perform, Jay Stevens, our entire team, and I are excited for what's to come from Jordan in 2024."aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/



