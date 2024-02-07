Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 07/02/2024

Madonna Adds Final Tour Date To The 'Celebration Tour'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madonna has added one final date to her "Celebration Tour." The lauded greatest hits concert will have its final performance on April 3 in Miami. Fan club pre-sale on Wednesday at 11:00 am ET. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, February 9, at 10:00 am ET.
The music icon announced the news through her Instagram, featuring footage from the tour playing over her singing "Nothing Really Matters," which opens the concert.

In a rare reflection of her unparalleled career, Madonna took the captivated audience on an emotional journey through some of her biggest hits, including songs she has not performed on stage in decades.

With nods to her beginnings as a struggling artist living in New York City, to her meteoric success, through personal and professional lows to spiritual awakening; the show captures Madonna's past while looking to the future.

Directed by long-time collaborator Jamie King and the musical direction of Stuart Price; songs included "Nothing Really Matters," "Open Your Heart," "Like A Prayer," Into The Groove" and "Crazy For You."

Known for her ground-breaking tours; The Celebration Tour is no different. As usual, the best-selling female artist of all time leaves no detail overlooked. This non-stop, fearless performance features mesmerising choreography, bold costumes and her most elaborate stage to date designed by Stufish.
The colossal date tour moved through Europe before landing in Madonna's adopted hometown of New York City in December to begin the North American leg. The celebration is currently moving through the US and Canada throughout spring of 2024; concluding with the final show in Miami.






