Mariah Carey Announces - 'Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Live In Las Vegas'

News
Pop / Rock 07/02/2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mariah Carey, the elusive chanteuse and best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, is returning to Las Vegas with a new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas. The performances will be held April 12 - 27, 2024 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

In celebration of the anniversary of Mariah's iconic album, The Emancipation of Mimi, one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, the Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career.
Tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.
Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Mariah's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
The eight performances going on sale are:

April 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 & 27

Mariah and Live Nation Las Vegas are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM to The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah. Camp Mariah is the summer component of the year round Career Awareness Program. Children, ages 11-15, attend Camp Mariah for three weeks each summer. Campers explore their interests in classes like film, photography, fashion, culinary arts, debate and international relations. A

careers class helps campers create resumes and cover letters and conduct mock interviews. Campers also play team sports, swim every day and explore the outdoors in environmental science class. Camp Mariah is named in honor of Board member Mariah Carey for her generous support. For more information, visit https://freshair.org/career-awareness-program-mariah-carey-support/.

Mariah Carey is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) - more than any solo artist in history.

With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" and "Icon" awards, the World Music Award for "World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium," the Ivor Novello Award for "PRS for Music Special International Award," and BMI's "Icon Award" for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

Carey's cultural impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' "Precious."

A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has selflessly donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development.

In 2020, Mariah's riveting memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was recognized as a New York Times #1 bestseller upon release. For additional information, visit www.mariahcarey.com






