Kerry King To Hit The Road With Lamb Of God & Summer Festivals

As a member of Slayer, King was also the recepient of four Gold Albums, two Gold and one Platinum longform videos, and five Grammy nominations with two wins in the category of Best Metal Performance. Known for his allegiance to the Raiders, his love of snakes, and his taste for Jagermeister, King is outspoken, opinionated and authentic to the core. Metal flows in King's veins, he knows how to write what he writes, and he has no interest in changing that. In perpetuity, Kerry King is a self-proclaimed "metal kid." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of yesterday's announcement of his upcoming solo project, today it is announced that Kerry King will be Special Guest on the upcoming Lamb of God/Mastodon North American "Ashes of Leviathan" co-headlne tour.The six-week run launches on July 19 in Grand Prairie, TX, and will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, NE. For all of these dates, King will be joined by the musicians who played on his upcoming debut solo album, From Hell I Rise: drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), Phil Demmel on guitar (formerly Machine Head), and vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel). From Hell I Rise is due out May 17 (Reigning Phoenix Music).If you haven't heard "Idle Hands," the upcoming album's debut track, you can check it on YouTube.Confirmed concert dates for Kerry King are as follows:MAY9 Welcome to Rockville Festival, Historic Crew Stadium, Daytona Beach, FL*16 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Daytona Int'l Speedway, Columbus, OH** Kerry King Festival DatesJULY19 Texas Truce CU Theatre, Grand Prairie, TX20 Germania Insurance Amphitheatre, Austin, TX21 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX23 Daly's, Jacksonville, FL24 Fairgrounds Amphitheater, Orlando, FL25 Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta, GA27 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC30 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA31 Budweiser Gardens, London, ON CanadaAUGUST1 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC Canada3 Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT4 SHNU, Manchester, NH6 Main Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, ME8 Santander Arena, Reading, PA9 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH *10 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, MI13 Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater, Moorhead, MN15 Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB Canada16 South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC Canada17 Accesso ShoWare Center, Kent, WA18 Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR (LoG itin. has venue as MODA Center)21 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA23 Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ24 Rio Rancho Events Center, Albuquerque, NM25 El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, TX27 Salt Air Amp, Salt Lake City, UT29 Red Rocks, Denver, CO31 The Astro Amphitheater, Omaha, NSlayer's co-founding guitarist Kerry King is one of the most instantly recognizable and well-respected musicians in thrash/punk/metal, and over the past near-40-years, has pioneered some of the most brutal and revolutionary music ever created. King wrote or co-wrote some of Slayer's most beloved songs including "Mandatory Suicide," "Repentless," "Hell Awaits," "Disciple," and "Raining Blood."As a member of Slayer, King was also the recepient of four Gold Albums, two Gold and one Platinum longform videos, and five Grammy nominations with two wins in the category of Best Metal Performance. Known for his allegiance to the Raiders, his love of snakes, and his taste for Jagermeister, King is outspoken, opinionated and authentic to the core. Metal flows in King's veins, he knows how to write what he writes, and he has no interest in changing that. In perpetuity, Kerry King is a self-proclaimed "metal kid."



