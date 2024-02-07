Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Will Feature Florence + The Machine & Post Malone!



" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will feature collaborations with Florence + the Machine and Post Malone.Set for release on April 19, the album features 16 new songs, along with a bonus track, titled "The Manuscript." "The Tortured Poets Department" is available to pre-order on CD, vinyl and cassette.Announced during the GRAMMYs, the new project was expected to be "Reputation (Taylor's Version)." However, a brand-new album signals that Swift's mission to re-record her past works has been paused and will resume once the new album is out.Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist:Fortnight [ft. Post Malone]The Tortured Poets DepartmentMy Boy Only Breaks His Favorite ToysDown BadSo Long, LondonBut Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out the SlammerFlorida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine]Guilty as Sin?Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)LomlI Can Do It With a Broken HeartThe Smallest Man Who Ever LivedThe AlchemyClara BowThe Manuscript (Bonus Track)Swift has previously released " 1989 (Taylor's Version) " on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version also included "Is It Over Now?," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released " Speak Now (Taylor's Version) " in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red." Fearless (Taylor's Version) " was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.



