News
Pop / Rock 07/02/2024

Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Will Feature Florence + The Machine & Post Malone!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will feature collaborations with Florence + the Machine and Post Malone.
Set for release on April 19, the album features 16 new songs, along with a bonus track, titled "The Manuscript." "The Tortured Poets Department" is available to pre-order on CD, vinyl and cassette.

Announced during the GRAMMYs, the new project was expected to be "Reputation (Taylor's Version)." However, a brand-new album signals that Swift's mission to re-record her past works has been paused and will resume once the new album is out.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist:
Fortnight [ft. Post Malone]
The Tortured Poets Department
My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
Down Bad
So Long, London
But Daddy I Love Him
Fresh Out the Slammer
Florida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine]
Guilty as Sin?
Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
Loml
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
The Alchemy
Clara Bow
The Manuscript (Bonus Track)

Swift has previously released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version also included "Is It Over Now?," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red."
"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.






