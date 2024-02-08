Garbage Announces Details Of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded Reissue - Out April 5, 2024

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to demand, influential alternative rock band Garbage is making their 4th studio album, Bleed Like Me, available on vinyl for the first time since it was originally released in 2005. Bleed Like Me is out on April 5 via UMe.

Fully remastered for 2024, this expanded reissue of 2005's Bleed Like Me includes 2CD, 1LP white vinyl, deluxe 2LP red vinyl, and HD digital formats and features b-sides, rare tracks, remixes and alternate versions of tracks.

Speaking about the new Bleed Like Me expanded reissue, Shirley Manson says: "This album was tricky to make and resulted in the band taking a 5-year hiatus shortly after it was released. However, over the years, it has become a mainstay of our discography, so we decided to finally make it available on vinyl due to the many pained pleas from our fans."

Bleed Like Me was a top 5 album chart hit in the UK, US, Australia, and the European Billboard chart upon its initial release in April 2005. The album featured four singles, "Why Do You Love Me," which was a top 10 single in the UK, "Bleed Like Me" and "Sex Is Not The Enemy," which both went on to be regulars in the band's live shows and "Run Baby Run," which was accompanied by a Sophie Muller directed music video.

Garbage are playing a number of festival shows this year, including European and UK dates at Mad Cool in Madrid (July 10 - 13) and TRNSMT in Glasgow (July 12-14). The band's new Bleed Like Me expanded reissue is out on April 5.

Bleed Like Me expanded reissue tracklistings:

2CD

CD1: original album remastered
Bad Boyfriend
Run Baby Run
Right Between the Eyes
Why Do You Love Me
Bleed Like Me
Metal Heart
Sex Is Not the Enemy
It's All Over but the Crying
Boys Wanna Fight
Why Don't You Come Over
Happy Home

CD2: B-Sides, Remixes and alternative versions
Space Can Come Through Anyone
Nobody Can Win
I Just Wanna Have Something to Do
Honeybee
Never Be Free
Badass (October 2003 Ruff Demo)
Tell Me Where It Hurts
Betcha
All The Good In This Life
Witness To Your Love
Bad Boyfriend (Sting Like a Bee Remix)
Bleed Like Me (Kuppers Klub Radio Edit)
Sex Is Not the Enemy (IL's Vocal Mix)
Sex Is Not the Enemy (Devil's Gun Circuit Sex Remix)
Never Be Free (Goth Mix)
Tell Me Where It Hurts (Belle de Jour Mix)
Witness To Your Love (Acoustic)*

2LP

Side A: original album remastered
Bad Boyfriend
Run Baby Run
Right Between the Eyes
Why Do You Love Me
Bleed Like Me
Metal Heart

Side B: original album remastered
Sex Is Not the Enemy
It's All Over but the Crying
Boys Wanna Fight
Why Don't You Come Over
Happy Home

Side C: B-Sides
Space Can Come Through Anyone
Nobody Can Win
I Just Wanna Have Something to Do
Honeybee
Never Be Free

Side D: B-Sides
Badass (October 2003 Ruff Demo)
Tell Me Where It Hurts
Betcha
All The Good In This Life
Witness To Your Love

1LP

Side A: original album remastered
Bad Boyfriend
Run Baby Run
Right Between the Eyes
Why Do You Love Me
Bleed Like Me
Metal Heart

Side B: original album remastered
Sex Is Not the Enemy
It's All Over but the Crying
Boys Wanna Fight
Why Don't You Come Over
Happy Home

DIGITAL HD/SD

Original album remastered:
Bad Boyfriend
Run Baby Run
Right Between the Eyes
Why Do You Love Me
Bleed Like Me
Metal Heart
Sex Is Not the Enemy
It's All Over but the Crying
Boys Wanna Fight
Why Don't You Come Over
Happy Home

B-Sides, Remixes and alternate versions:
Space Can Come Through Anyone
Nobody Can Win
I Just Wanna Have Something to Do
Honeybee
Never Be Free
Badass (October 2003 Ruff Demo)
Tell Me Where It Hurts
Betcha
All The Good In This Life
Witness To Your Love
Bad Boyfriend (Sting Like a Bee Remix)
Bleed Like Me (Kuppers Klub Radio Edit)
Sex Is Not the Enemy (IL's Vocal Mix)
Sex Is Not the Enemy (Devil's Gun Circuit Sex Remix)
Never Be Free (Goth Mix)
Tell Me Where It Hurts (Belle de Jour Mix)
Witness To Your Love (Acoustic)
*All songs written by Duke Erikson, Shirley Manson, Steve Marker, Butch Vig, except I Just Wanna Have Something To Do, written by Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone and Dee Dee Ramone.






