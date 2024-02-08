Garbage Announces Details Of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded Reissue - Out April 5, 2024





Fully remastered for 2024, this expanded reissue of 2005's Bleed Like Me includes 2CD, 1LP white vinyl, deluxe 2LP red vinyl, and HD digital formats and features b-sides, rare tracks, remixes and alternate versions of tracks.



Speaking about the new Bleed Like Me expanded reissue, Shirley Manson says: "This album was tricky to make and resulted in the band taking a 5-year hiatus shortly after it was released. However, over the years, it has become a mainstay of our discography, so we decided to finally make it available on vinyl due to the many pained pleas from our fans."



Bleed Like Me was a top 5 album chart hit in the UK, US, Australia, and the European Billboard chart upon its initial release in April 2005. The album featured four singles, "Why Do You Love Me," which was a top 10 single in the UK,







Bleed Like Me expanded reissue tracklistings:



2CD



CD1: original album remastered

Bad Boyfriend

Run Baby Run

Right Between the Eyes

Why Do You Love Me

Bleed Like Me

Metal Heart

Sex Is Not the Enemy

It's All Over but the Crying

Boys Wanna Fight

Why Don't You Come Over

Happy Home



CD2: B-Sides, Remixes and alternative versions

Space Can Come Through Anyone

Nobody Can Win

I Just Wanna Have Something to Do

Honeybee

Never Be Free

Badass (October 2003 Ruff Demo)

Tell Me Where It Hurts

Betcha

All The Good In This Life

Witness To Your Love

Bad Boyfriend (Sting Like a Bee Remix)

Bleed Like Me (Kuppers Klub Radio Edit)

Sex Is Not the

Sex Is Not the

Never Be Free (Goth Mix)

Tell Me Where It

Witness To Your Love (Acoustic)*



2LP



Side A: original album remastered

Bad Boyfriend

Run Baby Run

Right Between the Eyes

Why Do You Love Me

Bleed Like Me

Metal Heart



Side B: original album remastered

Sex Is Not the Enemy

It's All Over but the Crying

Boys Wanna Fight

Why Don't You Come Over

Happy Home



Side C: B-Sides

Space Can Come Through Anyone

Nobody Can Win

I Just Wanna Have Something to Do

Honeybee

Never Be Free



Side D: B-Sides

Badass (October 2003 Ruff Demo)

Tell Me Where It Hurts

Betcha

All The Good In This Life

Witness To Your Love



1LP



Side A: original album remastered

Bad Boyfriend

Run Baby Run

Right Between the Eyes

Why Do You Love Me

Bleed Like Me

Metal Heart



Side B: original album remastered

Sex Is Not the Enemy

It's All Over but the Crying

Boys Wanna Fight

Why Don't You Come Over

Happy Home



DIGITAL HD/SD



Original album remastered:

Bad Boyfriend

Run Baby Run

Right Between the Eyes

Why Do You Love Me

Bleed Like Me

Metal Heart

Sex Is Not the Enemy

It's All Over but the Crying

Boys Wanna Fight

Why Don't You Come Over

Happy Home



B-Sides, Remixes and alternate versions:

Space Can Come Through Anyone

Nobody Can Win

I Just Wanna Have Something to Do

Honeybee

Never Be Free

Badass (October 2003 Ruff Demo)

Tell Me Where It Hurts

Betcha

All The Good In This Life

Witness To Your Love

Bad Boyfriend (Sting Like a Bee Remix)

Bleed Like Me (Kuppers Klub Radio Edit)

Sex Is Not the

Sex Is Not the

Never Be Free (Goth Mix)

Tell Me Where It

Witness To Your Love (Acoustic)

