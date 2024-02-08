Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
UK Hip-Hop Artist Ellis Evason Reveals New Album 'Sins Of The Father'

UK Hip-Hop Artist Ellis Evason Reveals New Album 'Sins Of The Father'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising UK hip-hop artist Ellis Evason has unveiled his highly anticipated second studio album, SINS OF THE FATHER. The record, a masterful blend of old school soul influences, jazz nuances and inspired lyricism, showcases Ellis' musical prowess.

Influenced by iconic figures such as MF DOOM, Kendrick Lamar and Earl Sweatshirt, Swindon-based Ellis Evason is making waves in the music scene with his intimate approach to hip-hop. Having recently graced the BFI Southbank stage and been longlisted as a Glastonbury Festival Emerging Talent, Ellis is quickly growing in stature in the UK music landscape.

SINS OF THE FATHER takes listeners on a transformative journey, divided into two distinct halves. The first part of the album captivates with explosive and fun beats, while the second half is angry, melancholy and reflective. Fans of Rizzle Kicks, easy life, Little Simz and Loyle Carner will undoubtedly connect with the album's dynamic range and emotive storytelling.

This alternative hip-hop project explores the current state of the UK and sheds light on the struggle of overcoming abuse. From soul-infused British hip-hop soundscapes to experimental and industrial outbursts, SINS OF THE FATHER is a testament to Ellis Evason's versatile artistry.

Reflecting on the creation of the album, Ellis shares, "This album is the most difficult thing I've tried to make. It is also the most ambitious project yet. It is deeply personal and deeply cathartic. My true hope is that it will resonate with people who have suffered at the hands of systemic oppression and household abuse. In many ways, this album is a statement about overcoming sexual abuse specifically, so I hope it can prompt some needed conversation."

The album, supported by the MOBO Awards (Help Musicians Fund), is poised to make a significant impact. Ellis' dedication to authenticity and addressing societal issues is evident throughout the project, making it a must-listen for those seeking powerful and thought-provoking music. SINS OF THE FATHER is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.
www.instagram.com/ellisevasonofficial






