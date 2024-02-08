The Lemon Twigs Announce 2024 Album 'A Dream Is All We Know'





"A supremely talented musical anomaly...expertly crafted, often theatrical, pop-rock." - Brooklyn Vegan. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NYC's beloved sibling duo The Lemon Twigs announce their all new 2024 LP, A Dream Is All We Know, arriving May 3rd on Captured Tracks. Following 2023's emotionally charged Everything Harmony - which The Guardian called "totally perfect," Questlove praised for going "full Debarge", and The Needle Drop's Anthony Fantano revealed was the source of his #1 most played song of the year - A Dream Is All We Know finds brothers Michael and Brian D'addario (24 and 26 years old) exploring upbeat, shimmering arrangements that live in an imaginary space they call Mersey Beach: the sonic bridge between Liverpool and Laurel Canyon.Last week, The Lemon Twigs informally announced the record on Fallon with a high energy performance of the LP's standalone single "My Golden Years". Vibrating shimmering guitar and "serious Beach Boys vibes" (FLOOD), the power-pop anthem pays faithful homage while adding their signature Twig twist. Watch the full performance on Fallon here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XqW8XmYCtoToday's single, "They Don't Know How To Fall In Place", is a whimsical nod to an unrealized romantic relationship. The video, directed by Amber Navarro (Molly Lewis, Weyes Blood, Diners), features tiny versions of The Lemon Twigs running amuck, the Borrowers style, atop chirpy organsong and kaleidoscopic harmonies. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JcnxfF6tss and read more at Paper Magazine: https://www.papermag.com/the-lemon-twigs-videoLeaving behind the nylon string-based arrangements of Everything Harmony, A Dream Is All We Know revisits the style the brothers first introduced on Do Hollywood — pairing the theatricality and glam rock of the Lennon-McCartney songbook with contemporary narratives, explosive electric guitar riffs, and the sunny harmonies and ingenious recording techniques of the Wilson family, A Dream Is All We Know shines light on the brothers acute attention to detail and multi-instrumentalist gifts.With almost a decade of songwriting under their belt, A Dream Is All We Know clearly demonstrates the D'Addario brother's growth from doe-eyed teenagers eager to make music reminiscent of their heroes, to young men who have shared stages with Phoenix, Bleachers, Arctic Monkeys, and their musical hero Todd Rundgren, garnered praise from Elton John, The Zombies, Gerard Way, and Iggy Pop, and made a full transformation into visionary songwriters and arrangers whose oeuvre is itself a source of inspiration to other artists.Recorded entirely on period-specific equipment and mixed and mastered by Brian and Michael themselves, A Dream Is All We Know showcases The Lemon Twigs playing with a newfound sense of intuition after years spent perfecting their craft. Pre-order here: https://lemontwigs.ffm.to/adreamisallweknow.opr Dream Is All We Know Tracklist:My Golden YearsThey Don't Know How To Fall In PlaceChurch Bells Dream Is All I KnowSweet VibrationIn The Eyes Of The GirlIf You And I Are Not WiseHow Can I Love Her MoreEmber DaysPeppermint RosesI Should've Known Right From The StartRock On (Over and Over)Praise For The Lemon Twigs' 2023 LP Everything Harmony:"Put on a good, old-fashioned rock & roll show." - Rolling Stone"A soft rock affair… amazing, crafted masterfully well." - Anthony Fantano/The Needle Drop"Totally perfect, and a little bit heartbreaking." - The Guardian"A cheery, Beach Boys-meets-Beatles-meets-Real Estate jangle-pop with some aching lyrical undertones." - Stereogum"Any Time of Day" has the soft rock sparkle of a lost AM gold classic, and "'Still It's Not Enough' could've been written on a Laurel Canyon porch in 1971… their prettiest album to date." - SPIN"Takes the truism 'they don't write 'em like that anymore' as a direct challenge." - CREEM"Compositions that are as timeless as they are perfect… Everything Harmony is the best thing the D'Addario brothers have ever made." - Paste"Gorgeous display of harmonic unity." - FLOOD"The Lemon Twigs are the kind of band that make you glad to be alive." - TOP40-CHARTS"The Lemon Twigs are born entertainers, just like Debbie Gibson and Billy Joel, with strong crowd-pleasing instincts." - PopMatters"A supremely talented musical anomaly...expertly crafted, often theatrical, pop-rock." - Brooklyn Vegan.



