Five Finger Death Punch Set April 5 Release Date For Digital Deluxe Edition Of 'Afterlife' Including New Single "This Is The Way" Ft. DMX

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced today the digital deluxe edition of AFTERLIFE. Their critically acclaimed ninth studio album will now be released April 5 via Better Noise Music. The deluxe version includes the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne) in addition to four bonus tracks: acoustic versions of the album's songs "The End," "Judgement Day," and "Thanks For Asking" plus a brand new song, "This Is The Way" featuring the legendary late rapper DMX. The official music video for "This Is The Way" (feat. DMX) is directed by none other than highly influential filmmaker Hype Williams, a longtime friend and close collaborator of the late DMX. Hailed by the New York Times in 2024 as "The Nineties Wunderkind," Hype Williams is known for his seminal work with luminaries like Tupac, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay-Z amongst others. The video will be released coinciding with the deluxe edition of AFTERLIFE on April 5, 2024.In other news, Five Finger Death Punch also celebrates three recent platinum certifications for some of their most popular releases:"Blue On Black" ft. Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May (Prospect Park) 2019 (PLATINUM SINGLE)"Blue On Black" (Prospect Park) 2018 (PLATINUM SINGLE)Got Your Six (Prospect Park) 2015 (PLATINUM ALBUM)Five Finger Death Punch will head to Europe this Spring for more stadium dates with Metallica on their M72 World Tour, as well as headline shows with special guest Ice Nine Kills and appearances at select major festivals:23.05 - London, OVO Arena, UK26.05 - Munich, Olympiastadion, DE *28.05 - Zurich, Hallenstadion, CH29.05 - Milan, Idays Festival, IT **31.05 - Plzen, Metalfest Open Air Plzen, CZ **01.06 - Vienna, Racino Rocks, AT *03.06 - Hannover, ZAG Arena, DE05.06 - Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SE **06.06 - Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks, NO ** ***09.06 - Helsinki, Olympic Stadium, FI *11.06 - Tallinn, Unibet Arena, EE13.06 - Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena, LT16.06 - Copenhagen, Parken Stadium, DK *18.06 - Frankfurt, Festhalle, DE19.06 - Amsterdam, AFAS Live, NL21.06 - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting, BE **23.06 - Ferropolis, Full Force Festival, DE **25.06 - Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena, DE26.06 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal, LU ***29.06 - Zilina, Topfest, SK ** ***04.07 - Bucharest, Metalhead Festival - 20 years LIVE, RO07.07 - Warsaw, PGE Narodowy, PL *09.07 - Budapest, Barba Negra, HU14.07 - Madrid, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, ES ** With @metallica** Festival Dates*** Without Ice Nine Kills Five Finger Death Punch is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band from Las Vegas, NV known for their high-energy performances and impactful music (over 9 billion streams). The band has held firmly to a top 3 position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last 5 years and amassed a record-setting 10 billboard mainstream Rock Airplay #1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. 5FDP has 28 top 10 hit singles and 15 #1 singles to its name, and the band has released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping Greatest Hits albums. Five Finger Death Punch is known not just for teaming up with established artists like Rob Halford, Rob Zombie, Jamey Jasta, Steve Aoki and Max Cavalera, but also known for elevating newcomers by exposing them to their worldwide audience. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory was recently added as a playable character in the iconic "Call of Duty" video game series adding another major achievement to the band's growing legacy. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before. 5FDP is also well known for their charitable efforts and has donated over a million dollars from ticket sales, record royalties and streaming revenue. The band has released several videos of some of their biggest hits partnering with leading organizations in the fight against suicide prevention, youth homelessness and to support cancer survivors, veterans suffering from PTSD and to bring relief to the families of fallen first responders. The City Of Las Vegas, NV recognized 5FDP's relentless charitable efforts by officially declaring November 1st as "Five Finger Death Punch Day". In addition, Ivan Moody was awarded the key to The City Of Cheyenne, WY honoring the betterment of the city through his philanthropic endeavors. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently plays all major festivals and sells out arenas around the world. 5FDP is currently on a stadium tour across the globe with Metallica throughout 2024.



