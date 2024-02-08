Nathan Evans Shares New Video For 'Heather On The Hill'





Until a few years ago, Evans was a Scottish postman who wrote songs as a hobby. Today, he provides his crowd with one shanty pop anthem after the next, earning his place as a prominent figure in the folk realm. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There are songs that catapult an artist straight into the hearts of their fans - without the track in question even having been officially released. Singer-songwriter Nathan Evans can sing a proverbial song about this phenomenon, because with 'Heather on the Hill' he finally brings a musical dream candidate to the playlists of his fans.It's the deep message, loving words and the signature tempos of Nathan Evan that make 'Heather on the Hill' the special pop shanty number that it is. With its distinctive melodies heard throughout, the 'Wellerman' interpreter with the unmistakable voice succeeds once again in combining traditional Scottish elements with his very personal signature style.The track goes beyond the surface of a traditional love song, and its lyrics paint vivid pictures of love that is as beautiful as the Scottish landscapes, as seen in the newly shared music video.Nathan performed 'Heather on the Hill' on This Morning as part of their Burns Day celebrations, alongside performing at the iconic Ben Nevis Bar in Glasgow, playing the track twice and accompanied by a full folk band. Nathan Evans has been an integral part of the international singer-songwriter scene for three years now. Not only has he triggered a worldwide shanty hype, but after his successful cover songs he has also headed for musical waters to which he has lent his very own style. The logical consequence? Chart successes, viral hits, and unconditional fan support, as shown by his 1.8 million TikTok followers and 348k Instagram followers - not to mention an impressive 6.3 million Spotify listeners.Until a few years ago, Evans was a Scottish postman who wrote songs as a hobby. Today, he provides his crowd with one shanty pop anthem after the next, earning his place as a prominent figure in the folk realm.



