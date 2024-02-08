Frank Turner Announces Undefeated Spring And Summer US Headline Tour





Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale this Friday, February 9 via Turner's official site, and a full listing of dates can be found below.



Finding the sweet spot between youthful outspokenness and surviving midlife's challenges, Undefeated, Frank Turner's brand new album being released through Xtra Mile Recordings on Friday, May 3, is a record that explores both emotionally compelling topics and lighter reflections on those troubles that eventually come to most of us: who you are versus who you wanted to be in your youth, life-altering love, fading friendships, wistful nostalgia, the mental fallout and political consequences that still linger from the pandemic era, and the more prosaic issue of persistent backache. Undefeated serves as Turner's 10th studio album and the follow-up to his critically acclaimed #1 UK album, FTHC.



"Now I'm surprised to report that as I enter my forties, I've returned to being an angry man,"



"There are no clichés about the difficult 10th album, so in some ways, that's a liberating statement," he continues. "But at the same time, I have a duty to justify writing and releasing a 10th album. That's a lot of records for anybody. Also, I'm 42. Which is not a sexy, rock'n'roll age. But all through my career, I've been interested in writers like Loudon Wainwright III or The Hold Steady, people who write about adulthood, essentially."



While thematically Undefeated is informed by this time in life, sonically, it's full of echoes to influences that Turner has touched upon at various moments in his kaleidoscopic career. It switches from



In true DIY spirit, Undefeated represents a new chapter for the punk veteran — the result of Turner's decision to step away from the major label world and re-embrace the liberation of working as an independent artist. Additionally, the album was recorded in the home studio that he and his wife,



The release of Undefeated will of course see this punk road warrior tour with the tenacity and intense schedules that he's known for (such as the sprawling 50 States in 50 Days North American tour) but with even bigger ambitions that will be revealed in due course as he nears his 3000th (!) show. But for now, anticipate the new album: a typically energizing, literate, playful and provocative set from a musician who remains Undefeated after a quarter-of-a-century in the game.







MAY

23 — Harrisburg, PA — XL Live (w/ Micah Schnabel &

25 — Boston, MA — Calling ~

26 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount *

28 — McKees Rock, PA — Roxian Theatre ^

29 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore ^

31 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^



JUNE

01 — Minneapolis, MN — Uptown Theater ^

03 — Denver, CO — Summit ^

04 — Denver, CO — Summit ^

05 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot ^

07 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo ^

08 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

10 — San Francisco, CA — Regency Ballroom ^

11 — San Diego, CA — SOMA ^

12 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren ^

14 — Austin, TX — Emo's Austin ^

15 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom ^

17 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre ^

18 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live ^

20 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall ^

21 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live! ^=

22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore ^

= — Non-Live Nation date

~ — Festival date

* — w/ Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel &

