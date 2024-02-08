Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies and TV 08/02/2024

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Coming To Disney+; 'Cardigan' & Four More Acoustic Songs To Be Featured

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Disney+ announced that "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)," which is the concert film in its entirety for the first time and includes the song "cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs, will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

In making the announcement Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "'The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+."

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu content, including next day TV and Hulu Original titles, on Disney+.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.






