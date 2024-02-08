Rett Madison Announces 2024 US Headline Tour Dates



Madison continues to tour in support of her acclaimed new album, One for Jackie, out now via Warner Records/War Buddha Records.



Inciting widespread critical applause, One for Jackie is a tribute to Madison's mom, who struggled with depression, PTSD and alcoholism for Madison's whole life before she passed by suicide in 2019, leaving her only child with the harrowing responsibility to try and better understand her mother while she mourned her. "Writing this album, I was moving through grief," Madison says. "It was part of my healing process."



One for Jackie features a collaboration with



Recorded in Tornillo,



Between Madison's gutting lyrics, her singular voice and her exacting creative vision, One for Jackie immerses the listener in Madison's grief, relying on memory and raw emotion to paint a lasting picture of Jackie. Rather than flattening and sanctifying her mother in the wake of her death, Madison portrays Jackie in all her glory and complexity. The result is an album that brings Jackie to life.



In addition to her newly announced dates, Madison will perform at Carnegie Hall on February 23 at The Piano Recital alongside Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Meg Duffy, and others. Last year, she wrapped a run of dates with



RETT MADISON LIVE:

February 23—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall

February 29—Los Angeles, CA—Teragram Ballroom +

March 1—San Francisco, CA—Grace Cathedral +

March 2—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theater +

March 3—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater +

March 15—Boulder, CO—Fox Theater *

March 16—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater *

March 19—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf *

March 21—Dallas, TX—Deep Ellum Art Co *

March 22—Austin, TX—Antone's *

March 23—Houston, TX—The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues *

March 25—Kansas City, MO—The Encore Room at Uptown Theater

March 26—Minneapolis, MN—Icehouse

March 27—Milwaukee, WI—Shank Hall

March 28—Chicago, IL—Beat Kitchen

March 30—Davenport, IA—Racoon Hotel

April 1—Columbus, OH—Rumba Cafe

April 2—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar

+ with John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats

* with Bailen. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Buzzing as an artist to watch in 2024, Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison announces a string of headline tour dates today. After hitting the road for a run of dates supporting John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats and Bailen, the headline tour kicks off on March 25 in Kansas City, MO before wrapping up in Louisville, KY on April 2.Madison continues to tour in support of her acclaimed new album, One for Jackie, out now via Warner Records/War Buddha Records.Inciting widespread critical applause, One for Jackie is a tribute to Madison's mom, who struggled with depression, PTSD and alcoholism for Madison's whole life before she passed by suicide in 2019, leaving her only child with the harrowing responsibility to try and better understand her mother while she mourned her. "Writing this album, I was moving through grief," Madison says. "It was part of my healing process."One for Jackie features a collaboration with Iron & Wine in addition to lead singles "One for Jackie, One for Crystal," "Skydiving" and "Fortune Teller." Watch Madison's performance of standout "Flea Market" on Late Night with Seth Meyers.Recorded in Tornillo, Texas at the storied Sonic Ranch and produced by the Grammy Award-winning Tyler Chester (Madison Cunningham, Sara Bareilles, Watkins Family Hour), One for Jackie simultaneously borrows from legendary storytellers of the past like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen while cementing itself as an American classic for fans of Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen and Brandi Carlile.Between Madison's gutting lyrics, her singular voice and her exacting creative vision, One for Jackie immerses the listener in Madison's grief, relying on memory and raw emotion to paint a lasting picture of Jackie. Rather than flattening and sanctifying her mother in the wake of her death, Madison portrays Jackie in all her glory and complexity. The result is an album that brings Jackie to life.In addition to her newly announced dates, Madison will perform at Carnegie Hall on February 23 at The Piano Recital alongside Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Meg Duffy, and others. Last year, she wrapped a run of dates with Grace Potter, The Head And The Heart, Andy Grammer, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Medium Build and played her first headline show in London. She was also recently spotlighted in a Mixtape Moments segment on CBS Mornings.RETT MADISON LIVE:February 23—New York, NY—Carnegie HallFebruary 29—Los Angeles, CA—Teragram Ballroom +March 1—San Francisco, CA—Grace Cathedral +March 2—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theater +March 3—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater +March 15—Boulder, CO—Fox Theater *March 16—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater *March 19—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf *March 21—Dallas, TX—Deep Ellum Art Co *March 22—Austin, TX—Antone's *March 23—Houston, TX—The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues *March 25—Kansas City, MO—The Encore Room at Uptown TheaterMarch 26—Minneapolis, MN—IcehouseMarch 27—Milwaukee, WI—Shank HallMarch 28—Chicago, IL—Beat KitchenMarch 30—Davenport, IA—Racoon HotelApril 1—Columbus, OH—Rumba CafeApril 2—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar+ with John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats* with Bailen.



