Postal Service To Pay Tribute To Bluegrass Music
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What:
The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the rich history of bluegrass music in the United States. The stamp dedication ceremony will occur before Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame inductee Ricky Skaggs' concert.
News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #BluegrassStamp.

Who:
The Honorable Robert M. Duncan, Member, Postal Service Board of Governors

When:
Friday, March 15, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Central time zone

Where:
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (bluegrasshall.org/)
311 W 2nd St
Owensboro, KY 42301

RSVP:
Those interested in attending, should RSVP at usps.com/bluegrassstamp.

Background:
Bluegrass is a singularly American music style, bluegrass blends old-time folk and fiddle music with elements of the blues, jazz, country and gospel. Born in the mid-20th century, bluegrass defies time, drawing inspiration from the past while also openly embracing innovation.

The signature sound of bluegrass relies on a mix of acoustic string instruments. The five-string banjo dominates and, along with guitar, mandolin, and bass, sets the rhythmic foundation of this often fast-paced music. Fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and guitar evoke a range of melodic flavors and emotions in their solos and backup.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.
The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.






