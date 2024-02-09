Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/02/2024

Donny Osmond Extends Las Vegas Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
198 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
233 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
484 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
205 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
454 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
465 entries in 28 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
172 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
245 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
176 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
338 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
193 entries in 26 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1270 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1116 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
374 entries in 24 charts
Donny Osmond Extends Las Vegas Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond extends his award-winning solo residency inside Harrah's Las Vegas Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas through November of 2024.

DONNY recently won Best Production Show, Headliner and Family-Friendly Show in the 2023 Best of Vegas, awards the production has received since its debut in 2021. Osmond's show is a dynamic, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. Additionally, Fans are treated to Osmond's engaging performances throughout the show including the fan favorite and showstopping "Auto-rap-ography" - a rap song accompanied by milestone photos and videos from his impressive career of six decades. Donny also does a full Broadway production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You." The show also includes an audience interactive segment where anyone can request any song he's ever recorded.

Newly announced performance schedule:
August 2024: 27-31
September 2024: 3-7, 10-14, 17-21
October 2024: 1-5, 8-12, 15-19, 22-26
November 2024: 5-9, 12-16
Dates and limited tickets are available for previously announced shows at www.caesars.com/shows.
For more information, scheduling and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ticketmaster.com/donny. Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Performances take place nightly from Tuesday to Saturday with all shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets for Donny's Pre-Show VIP Experience will also be available.

Osmond's residency is directed by Raj Kapoor who has produced The GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, The Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards. Kapoor has also directed and produced hit Las Vegas residencies for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys. The show is choreographed by Emmy Award-winning duo, NAPPYTABS. DONNY is produced by Mojave Ghost. Greg Young of Mojave Ghost has produced Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning productions on Broadway, as well as more than 2,500 concerts, 40 Broadway shows, national tours and IP exhibitions throughout the domestic U.S. Mohave Ghost has also produced Donny's tours for the past decade.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0089641 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004511833190918 secs