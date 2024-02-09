Donny Osmond Extends Las Vegas Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas





Osmond's residency is directed by Raj Kapoor who has produced The GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, The Academy Awards, Academy of Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond extends his award-winning solo residency inside Harrah's Las Vegas Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas through November of 2024.DONNY recently won Best Production Show, Headliner and Family-Friendly Show in the 2023 Best of Vegas, awards the production has received since its debut in 2021. Osmond's show is a dynamic, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. Additionally, Fans are treated to Osmond's engaging performances throughout the show including the fan favorite and showstopping "Auto-rap-ography" - a rap song accompanied by milestone photos and videos from his impressive career of six decades. Donny also does a full Broadway production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You." The show also includes an audience interactive segment where anyone can request any song he's ever recorded.Newly announced performance schedule:August 2024: 27-31 September 2024: 3-7, 10-14, 17-21October 2024: 1-5, 8-12, 15-19, 22-26November 2024: 5-9, 12-16Dates and limited tickets are available for previously announced shows at www.caesars.com/shows.For more information, scheduling and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ticketmaster.com/donny. Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Performances take place nightly from Tuesday to Saturday with all shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets for Donny's Pre-Show VIP Experience will also be available.Osmond's residency is directed by Raj Kapoor who has produced The GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, The Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards. Kapoor has also directed and produced hit Las Vegas residencies for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys. The show is choreographed by Emmy Award-winning duo, NAPPYTABS. DONNY is produced by Mojave Ghost. Greg Young of Mojave Ghost has produced Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning productions on Broadway, as well as more than 2,500 concerts, 40 Broadway shows, national tours and IP exhibitions throughout the domestic U.S. Mohave Ghost has also produced Donny's tours for the past decade.



